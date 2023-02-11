Saturday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (19-6) matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-16) at 4:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for JMU, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Dukes earned a 65-59 win over Louisiana.

JMU vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

JMU vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 74, Arkansas State 66

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes picked up their signature win of the season on November 23, when they secured a 67-63 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings.

The Dukes have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 31

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 92) on January 21

62-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on December 1

65-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 9

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

JMU Performance Insights