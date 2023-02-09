Thursday's contest between the Louisville Cardinals (17-8) and Virginia Cavaliers (14-10) squaring off at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 74-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisville, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Cavaliers dropped their last outing 60-51 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

Virginia vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 74, Virginia 49

Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Cavaliers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 39 in our computer rankings) in a 69-63 win on December 29 -- their signature win of the season.

The Cavaliers have seven losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cavaliers are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins.

Virginia 2022-23 Best Wins

66-50 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 15

73-70 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on November 26

72-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on November 13

68-62 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 137) on November 16

89-68 on the road over Penn State (No. 156) on November 30

Virginia Performance Insights