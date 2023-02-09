Thursday's contest that pits the Liberty Lady Flames (15-7) versus the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-13) at Farris Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-48 in favor of Liberty, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 9.

The Lady Flames' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 65-57 win over Kennesaw State.

Liberty vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Liberty vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 68, Central Arkansas 48

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Lady Flames picked up their signature win of the season on January 21, when they claimed an 88-78 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

Liberty 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 on the road over Washington (No. 106) on December 18

77-50 at home over Stetson (No. 140) on January 19

72-62 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 159) on February 2

71-66 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 167) on January 26

65-53 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Liberty Performance Insights