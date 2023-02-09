How to Watch Liberty vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
The Liberty Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN) will be trying to continue a 12-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Liberty vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Knights allow to opponents.
- Liberty has a 16-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Flames are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 360th.
- The 74.6 points per game the Flames average are 9.2 more points than the Knights allow (65.4).
- Liberty has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Liberty is scoring 13 more points per game (80.9) than it is when playing on the road (67.9).
- The Flames are giving up 53.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.8 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (68.4).
- In terms of three-pointers, Liberty has fared better in home games this season, draining 12.6 treys per game with a 41% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|FGCU
|W 74-57
|Liberty Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|W 82-70
|Winfield Dunn Center
|2/4/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 69-64
|Allen Arena
|2/9/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Liberty Arena
|2/11/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Liberty Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
