JMU vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (18-6) matching up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for JMU, so it should be a competitive matchup.
Their last time out, the Dukes lost 72-61 to Georgia Southern on Saturday.
JMU vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
JMU vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 64, Louisiana 63
JMU Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, the Dukes took down the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-63.
- The Dukes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
JMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 31
- 80-79 at home over Troy (No. 92) on January 21
- 62-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on December 1
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on December 21
- 74-67 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 5
JMU Performance Insights
- The Dukes outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 70.2 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while allowing 60.8 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball) and have a +226 scoring differential overall.
- JMU's offense has been less productive in Sun Belt tilts this year, averaging 68.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.2 PPG.
- The Dukes post 70.4 points per game in home games, compared to 69.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.1 points per contest.
- Defensively JMU has been worse at home this year, giving up 62.3 points per game, compared to 60.8 when playing on the road.
- The Dukes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 67.8 points a contest compared to the 70.2 they've averaged this season.
