Thursday's game at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (18-6) matching up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for JMU, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Their last time out, the Dukes lost 72-61 to Georgia Southern on Saturday.

JMU vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

JMU vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 64, Louisiana 63

JMU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, the Dukes took down the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 81 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-63.

The Dukes have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

68-54 at home over Old Dominion (No. 90) on December 31

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 92) on January 21

62-60 on the road over VCU (No. 95) on December 1

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 151) on December 21

74-67 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 5

JMU Performance Insights