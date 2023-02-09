Thursday's contest features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (15-7) and the Hampton Lady Pirates (7-13) facing off at Corbett Sports Center (on February 9) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-60 victory for N.C. A&T.

The Lady Pirates fell in their last game 77-67 against William & Mary on Friday.

Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Hampton vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

  • Prediction: N.C. A&T 69, Hampton 60

Hampton Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Elon Phoenix on January 1, the Lady Pirates registered their signature win of the season, a 57-54 road victory.

Hampton 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 56-50 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 174) on January 6
  • 66-57 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on December 7
  • 74-55 on the road over Hofstra (No. 291) on January 29
  • 38-34 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 15
  • 67-48 at home over Delaware State (No. 357) on November 12

Hampton Performance Insights

  • The Lady Pirates put up 60 points per game (279th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (146th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.1 points per game.
  • In conference action, Hampton is scoring fewer points (57 per game) than it is overall (60) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Lady Pirates are scoring 63.4 points per game, 6.2 more than they are averaging on the road (57.2).
  • Hampton allows 55.3 points per game at home, and 69.4 on the road.
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Pirates are averaging 57 points per game, three fewer points than their season average (60).

