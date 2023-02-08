The Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Virginia Tech shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 10-5 overall.

The Eagles are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 201st.

The 73.9 points per game the Hokies score are just 4.5 more points than the Eagles allow (69.4).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 69.4 points, it is 11-4.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Virginia Tech is averaging 8.5 more points per game (77.3) than it is away from home (68.8).

In 2022-23, the Hokies are ceding 63.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 75.

When it comes to three-pointers, Virginia Tech has fared better at home this season, averaging 9 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage on the road.

