Wednesday's contest at SECU Arena has the Towson Tigers (16-8, 8-3 CAA) squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (6-18, 3-8 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 8). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-63 victory as our model heavily favors Towson.

Based on our computer prediction, Hampton should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 15.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139.5 over/under.

Hampton vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

SECU Arena Line: Towson -15.5

Towson -15.5 Point Total: 139.5

Hampton vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 77, Hampton 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Towson

Pick ATS: Hampton (+15.5)



Hampton (+15.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Towson's record against the spread this season is 10-10-0, while Hampton's is 8-11-0. A total of 11 out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Pirates' games have gone over. The two teams score 137.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, Towson has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Hampton has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates have covered eight times in 19 chances against the spread this year.

Hampton records 29.2 rebounds per game (309th in college basketball) while allowing 34.1 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.9 boards per game.

Hampton makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (242nd in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (259th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Hampton forces 10.3 turnovers per game (332nd in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (41st in college basketball).

