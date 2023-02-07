How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 22 NC State Wolf Pack (19-5, 9-4 ACC) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3 ACC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.
Virginia vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- In games Virginia shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 50th.
- The 70.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (69.5).
- When Virginia totals more than 69.5 points, it is 11-0.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Virginia has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 70 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Cavaliers are giving up 8.6 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (64.9).
- Virginia is making 7.5 threes per game with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 6.399999999999999% points worse than it is averaging in road games (8.8, 41.4%).
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Boston College
|W 76-57
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|W 67-62
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/4/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 74-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/7/2023
|NC State
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/11/2023
|Duke
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
