Sunday's game that pits the Richmond Spiders (11-12, 4-6 A-10) against the Fordham Rams (18-4, 6-3 A-10) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of the Spiders. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 5.

According to our computer prediction, Fordham is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 135.5 total.

Richmond vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: Robins Center

Line: Richmond -3.5

Point Total: 135.5

Richmond vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 70, Fordham 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Fordham

Pick ATS: Fordham (+3.5)



Fordham (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Richmond's record against the spread this season is 8-12-0, and Fordham's is 14-7-0. The Spiders are 10-10-0 and the Rams are 11-10-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 141.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. Richmond has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. Fordham has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders average 68.3 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per outing (99th in college basketball). They have a +33 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Richmond is 172nd in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32 its opponents average.

Richmond makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Spiders average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (179th in college basketball), and give up 91.5 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball).

Richmond has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (79th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (327th in college basketball).

