Oddsmakers project strong results from the VCU Rams (27-7), giving them the 45th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among A-10 teams to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +25000 on the moneyline.

At 2:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Rams play the Saint Mary's Gaels in the First Round. In this game, Saint Mary's (CA) is favored by 4.5 points. Bookmakers have set the point total at 122.5.

VCU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 45th Bet $100 to win $25000 Pre-Tournament +25000 45th Bet $100 to win $25000 Pre-New Year +35000 68th Bet $100 to win $35000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

VCU Team Stats

VCU's +290 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.4 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per contest (24th in college basketball).

VCU is 23-5 in games it was listed as the favorite, and 3-2 in games it was listed as the underdog.

While VCU has taken home the win in two games this season when favored by three or fewer points (2-1), it is 21-4 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

VCU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-2 | Q2 Record: 5-3 | Q3 Record: 12-0 | Q4 Record: 9-2

1-2 | 5-3 | 12-0 | 9-2 VCU has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, VCU is 12-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best VCU Players

Adrian Baldwin Jr. leads the Rams in scoring (12.7 PPG) and assists (5.9 per game).

VCU's rebounding leader is Jalen DeLoach, who pulls down 7.0 per game.

David Shriver makes 1.7 threes per game to lead the Rams.

Baldwin leads the team with 2.2 steals per game. DeLoach collects 1.4 blocks a game to pace VCU.

