Why Choose To Replace Your Windows With Fiberglass

Thinking about replacing your old frame windows? Maybe you’re trying to decide on windows for your new home. No need to look any further, Windows of Richmond carries a full range of custom replacement windows and doors that will make your home safe, stylish, and more energy efficient, including fiberglass.

Many people might ask, why fiberglass? Well, Fiberglass windows are up to eight times stronger than vinyl, which means they generally last longer. Fiberglass is also paintable, smooth and slightly thinner than vinyl, so many homeowners think it looks more attractive.

Essentially, fiberglass is highly durable and requires little maintenance. A fiberglass window can look great 50 years after installation, whereas a vinyl one will last around 30 years.

If your window has deteriorated or you’re interested in a whole new look, Infinity from Marvin replacement windows are the very best on the market. Windows of Richmond is proud to install them in Central Virginia’s finest homes.

These fiberglass windows are a high-performance, low-maintenance replacement window option with the perfect blend of cutting-edge insulation and innovative design.

The secret to the superior performance is industry-leading Ultrex pultruded fiberglass, which makes your windows weather-tight and supremely durable. It’s eight times stronger than vinyl, expands 87% less than vinyl, and is resistant to leaks, seal failures, and stress cracks.

Our Windows Exceed Energy Performance Standards

Infinity windows not only exceed the requirements for energy reduction set by the U.S. Department of Energy. You can be sure that your home will stay comfortable through Richmond’s muggy summers and chilly winters – and better yet, you might even qualify for a tax credit for making your home more eco-friendly!

Our glass options include:

Low E1: Allows more solar heat in than other glass options. This glass is best suited to colder climates, so we would not recommend it for Central Virginia, but we’re happy to chat with you about your preferences.

Low E2: A great choice for moderate climates like ours! Helps your home to retain heat in the winter and keep it out in the summer.

Low E3: Rejects solar heat while letting in plenty of natural light. This glass is best for warm climates, but may be the right choice for your home if you’re serious about energy efficiency!

These windows use a mechanically bonded acrylic finish that’s three times thicker than other common finishes and virtually maintenance-free. This gives your window superior resistance to discoloration, scratching, and denting.

When you choose Windows of Richmond, you can be certain that your replacement windows will look great, last for years to come, and keep your energy bills low. We provide Richmond area homeowners with stress-free window replacement. Installation is always included!

