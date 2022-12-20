A Holiday Message from WHOA Behavioral Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WHOA Behavioral Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about WHOA Behavioral Health , visit https://whoarva.com/.

In this season of giving, it can be easy to lose sight of things -- especially your mental health. WHOA Behavioral Health is partnering with NBC12 and the Salvation Army to deliver a message unto you: your mental health matters.

We offer outpatient therapy, which includes equine therapy, art therapy, music therapy, yoga therapy, and EMDR. Along with psychiatric medication management, we offer community behavioral health services such as mental health scale, intensive in-home services substance abuse services, intensive outpatient services, and community stabilization programs along with crisis residential.

When choosing a therapist, it’s important to make sure that they’re getting you and who you are. One of the ways we help our clients feel comfortable is that we ask the right questions. So when we say we ask the right questions, we mean that hey, does this work for you? Is in person better for you? Is virtual world you know, what are your past experiences? What are your past traumas? Are there certain triggers that we need to stay away from? Those are a lot of the things that we asked to make sure that our clients are comfortable.

All of our approaches are person-centered, meaning that everything that we do is based on what you want to work on. And what do you think you need to work? On? Because we can have our opinion on what we think will help you but at the end of the day, you know yourself better than anyone and you know what you need to work. What makes the boat different is our people, our staff. We really do believe we have the best staff. We have people that are intentional with their efforts to help each client and they are excited about what they do. And they really enjoy what they do. So it’s a large group of us that are really, really excited to see people get better and healthier.

As the holidays approach and seasons change. It’s very important to be mindful of your mental health. Talk to a teacher, a colleague, a friend, or a family member. If you don’t get help from us, please get help somewhere. Let’s talk!