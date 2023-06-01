Cracking the Secret Dairy Code

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Virginia State Dairymen’s Association and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Virginia State Dairymen’s Association, visit https://www.whereismymilkfrom.com/

As the sunlight shines through the window blinds reminding you that it is once again, Monday morning. As you lazily groan and stretch, your stomach reminds you that food awaits in the kitchen down the hall. As you head towards the kitchen, you get a craving for scrambled eggs with cheese, a strawberry yogurt, and a bowl of cereal. As you pull the items out of the fridge to begin making your breakfast feast, you start checking the sell-by and notice the row of numbers next to the sell-by date for the first time. As your feast is cooking, you start to become curious about the numbers and type into Google “What do the numbers on this milk jug mean,” and Google sends you to whereismymilkfrom.com. You scroll down to the search box, type in your number, and suddenly a world of knowledge lands in your lap.

Dairy products like cheese, yogurt, and, of course, milk, all have a “secret code” printed near the sell-by date. This code is the plant code that will tell you where your product was bottled, packaged, and shipped. Through the ideas and efforts of several, a website was created to track these codes and allow consumers to see where their milk, essentially, came from. The website, whereismymilk.com, clearly states exactly how consumers can type in their codes, what their codes most likely look like, and how to look them up. Once consumers type in their codes, the website works its magic and reveals exactly where their milk was bottled. Since milk is a perishable product that is typically picked up, processed, and sent out every 48 hours, 365 days a year, most plants cater to fairly local dairy farms. When typing in the codes, consumers may find out that their local dairy farm isn’t as far away as they originally thought.

The idea is for this to allow transparency between the consumers and the producers. Milk, and most all dairy products, is unique in the fact that so many different products can be developed from it, but its shelf life is somewhat shorter in liquid form due to the pureness of the product. The website helps to show consumers how “fresh” these products truly are when they realize that most of their products are bottled and shipped from plants not too far from their own houses. As of now, the website will show what plant the product was bottled and sponsors at the bottom of the page site that have hyperlinks leading to their own sites. However, the possibilities are endless as the new site owner, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association, has been working hard to create an interesting site for all.

The site was recently overhauled and renovated to include some new features for consumers. The site is still “whereismymilkfrom.com”, but it not only contains plant information, but the site also reveals so much more! When a consumer enters their number, the site will pull up the plant number, nutritional information about the products, virtual farm tour options, pictures of the farms, recipes, and information about dairy farms. Being transparent has become a goal for the dairy world to not only show the world what goes into being a dairy farmer, but to also allow folks to see just how much goes into producing such a pure, wholesome substance that is milk. It allows consumers to ask questions, and get to know the farmers that work so hard each and every day to keep the world turning. Now, when their code has been typed, they can scroll down and see the plant name along with all the other information aforementioned, but they can find links for recipes, nutritional information, and dairy information.

Whether your milk is bottled in Virginia, North Carolina, or somewhere else around the region, rest assured that it has been produced, bottled, and nutritionally maintained to be its absolute best for you. Farmers, plants, and organizations work hard to provide you with information about one of the purest products on the market. So, as you enjoy your breakfast feast, rest assured that you are consuming products that are held to the highest standards. Take pride in knowing that your local dairy men and women are working hard to produce delicious, nutritious products for you, your family, and the community around you. You may even take time to enjoy a nice virtual farm tour or check out some new recipes for a new breakfast feast. Whether you are searching to find your local plant, looking for a new recipe, or simply curious as to where your milk is coming from, rest assured that whereismymilk.com has all the information you are looking for. Also remember that farmers work hard each and every day to ensure you receive the best, safest, and most delicious product for you and your family.