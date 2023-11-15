There’s a lot to love about Virginia Seafood!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Virginia Seafood and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Virginia Seafood , visit https://www.virginiaseafood.org/.

Based on NOAA data from 2021 Virginia ranks third in the nation in seafood landed. The commercial seafood industry has an enormous impact on the state’s economy and thanks to a recent study done we have the numbers to back that up. The Virginia Marine Products Board contracted with the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center to conduct a study on the economic impact of the commercial seafood industry on the state of Virginia and the results were outstanding.

The study conducted revealed that the commercial seafood industry had an economic impact of over 1.1 billion dollars in 2019. This is also a very conservative figure that did not include retail, restaurant, or spillover benefits to economies outside of Virginia. The commercial seafood industry also provided over 7,000 jobs for Virginians in 2019. All levels of the seafood supply chain, from producers, processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are found in Virginia. Many of these businesses engage in commercial activities with one another and rely on additional goods and services provided by other entities in Virginia for their continued survival and success. It is exactly this interconnected nature of the seafood industry that helps contribute to the Commonwealth’s overall economy.

One of the big factors in the success of Virginia’s commercial seafood industry is its location along the Chesapeake Bay. The Chesapeake Bay has provided a safe habitat for many species that have thrived in Virginia’s waters since well before the first colonists arrived. Due to the mix of fresh water from the mountains and saltwater from the Atlantic Ocean combing in the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Oysters have a range of tastes unlike any other place in the world. Virginia has eight different regions of oysters ranging from a creamy and buttery after taste to a smooth and salty finish. Oysters are also a valuable part in helping clean up the Chesapeake Bay, one adult oyster can filter up to fifty gallons of water a day!

One challenging area that also offers a unique opportunity to Virginia Seafood is Blue Catfish, a species originally released by the Game Department in a few rivers leading into the Chesapeake Bay as a sports fish for recreational anglers to target. Since its introduction the Blue Catfish has been rapidly reproducing, competing with native species for food, and adapted to the differences in salinity levels in the Chesapeake Bay, leading to its presence in the Chesapeake Bay and rivers outside its originally intended area. The Blue Catfish feeds in the water column leading to a sweeter fresher taste. Commercial harvesting of Blue Catfish is becoming a fast-growing sector of Virginia Seafood.

The economic output of 1.1 billion dollars only tells part of the story of the importance of the commercial seafood industry to residents of the Commonwealth and worldwide. A total of $168,120,129 dollars was paid to the over 7,000 jobs in the commercial seafood industry in 2019. The total value added in economic contributions by the industry in 2019 was $428,005,182 and the taxable revenue for the state of Virginia was $26,445,389. Virginia Seafood leads the east coast in oyster production and the entire nation in hard clam production.

The Virginia Marine Products Board is currently working with the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center on a second phase of the impact study. The second phase of the impact study will focus on restaurants, retail stores, and spillover benefits to economies outside of Virginia. These categories were not included in the previous study. Phase two of the economic impact study will also include estimated updated totals of the 2019 figures accounting for inflation and other factors to better represent the strength of the commercial seafood industry as it is now. These numbers will also be combined in the impact study giving an all-encompassing look at the Virginia Seafood industry in its totality.