If you have never seen a Live Radio Play, you are in for a big treat this holiday season when Virginia Repertory Theatre presents It's a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play.

The play is set on the stage and auditorium of Studio A at WBFR in Manhattan, New York on Christmas Eve 1946.

The entire town of Bedford Falls is brought to life, as the play tells the beloved story of irrepressible George Bailey, in the form of a live 1940s radio broadcast.

Six actors play a few dozen characters in this hilarious re-enactment, complete with live Foley artists, who make all the sounds needed in the play---cars driving off in the distance, door bells ringing, ice cracking, footsteps, glass breaking and many, many more. Watching and listening to the Foley artists, who make all of these sounds that are important to the plot, adds to the realism as well as the humor of the play.

Adapted by Joe Landry, and opening Dec 3 at The November Theatre downtown, It’s A Wonderful Life is based on the story ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Philip Van Doren Stern.

It could not be a better time for Virginia Rep to present this American holiday classic about the value of life and importance of community. We recommend the play for the entire family, ages 5 and up. Please use parental discretion in bringing any young children who may have trouble sitting through a full-length play. It runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

This production is directed by Chelsea Burke and stars an ensemble cast playing multiple parts: Kurt Benjamin Smith, Anna da Costa, Maggie Bavolack, Joshua Mullins, William Anderson, Bo Wilson, and understudies Nora Ogunleye and Alvan Bolling.