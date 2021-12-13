Virginia Repertory Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Virginia Repertory Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Virginia Repertory Theatre, visit http://www.va-rep.org.
Virginia Repertory Theatre presents the fun holiday favorite, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play December 3, 2021 – January 2, 2022 at the November Theatre downtown in the Arts District. It was adapted by Joe Landry from the story ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Philip Van Doren Stern.
The entire town of Bedford Falls is brought to life, as the play tells the beloved story of irrepressible George Bailey, in the form of a live 1940s radio broadcast.
The play is set on the stage and auditorium of Studio A at WBFR in Manhattan, New York on Christmas Eve 1946. Six actors play a few dozen characters in this hilarious re-enactment, complete with live Foley artists, who make all the sounds needed in the play – cars driving off in the distance, door bells ringing, ice cracking, footsteps, glass breaking and many, many more. Watching and listening to the Foley artists, who make all of the sounds that are important to the plot, adds to the realism as well as the humor of the play.
“It could not be a better time for Virginia Rep to present this American classic about the value of life and importance of community,” said Managing Director Phil Whiteway. “We recommend the play for the entire family, ages 5 and up. Very young children may have trouble sitting through a full-length play of 90 minutes with no intermission.”
The creative team and cast list is below.
Direction & Design
Direction Chelsea Burke
Scenic Design Mercedes Schaum
Costume Design Sue Griffin
Lighting Design BJ Wilkinson
Dialect Coach Karen Kopryanski
Sound Design Jacob Mishler
Stage Management Justin Janke
Cast
Jake Laurents
Kurt Benjamin Smith
Sally Applewhite
Anna da Costa
Lena Sherwood
Maggie Bavolack
Harry Heywood
Joshua Mullins
Freddie Filmore
William Anderson
Oliver Johnston
Bo Wilson
Understudies Nora Ogunleye, Alvan Bolling
Ticket Information
Box Office: 804-282-2620
https://tickets.va-rep.org/events/8671
Tickets range from $36 - $56
Discounted Group Rates and Rush tickets available
Press
The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission
Press Kits will be available at http://va-rep.org/press.html
Pass code accessible Hi Res photos available to the media.
username = press
password = HiRes121
About Virginia Repertory Theatre
Virginia Repertory Theatre is a regional professional theater headquartered in downtown Richmond, and one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia. Virginia Rep stages four seasons annually: the Signature Season at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, Virginia Rep’s Children’s Season, the Hanover Tavern Season, and the Theatre Gym Season produced in partnership with Cadence Theatre Company. Virginia Rep also tours, both virtually and live, and provides educational programming to schools throughout Virginia and to major performing arts centers throughout 32 states.
Show Sponsor: Atlantic Union Bank
Season Supporters
The E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation
The Virginia Commission for the Arts
National Endowment for the Arts
The Shubert Foundation
CultureWorks
Altria