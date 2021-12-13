Virginia Repertory Theatre presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!

Anna da Costa and Kurt Benjamin Smith. Photo by Aaron Sutten. (Virginia Rep)

Virginia Repertory Theatre presents the fun holiday favorite, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play December 3, 2021 – January 2, 2022 at the November Theatre downtown in the Arts District. It was adapted by Joe Landry from the story ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Philip Van Doren Stern.

The entire town of Bedford Falls is brought to life, as the play tells the beloved story of irrepressible George Bailey, in the form of a live 1940s radio broadcast.

The play is set on the stage and auditorium of Studio A at WBFR in Manhattan, New York on Christmas Eve 1946. Six actors play a few dozen characters in this hilarious re-enactment, complete with live Foley artists, who make all the sounds needed in the play – cars driving off in the distance, door bells ringing, ice cracking, footsteps, glass breaking and many, many more. Watching and listening to the Foley artists, who make all of the sounds that are important to the plot, adds to the realism as well as the humor of the play.

“It could not be a better time for Virginia Rep to present this American classic about the value of life and importance of community,” said Managing Director Phil Whiteway. “We recommend the play for the entire family, ages 5 and up. Very young children may have trouble sitting through a full-length play of 90 minutes with no intermission.”

The creative team and cast list is below.

Direction & Design

Direction Chelsea Burke

Scenic Design Mercedes Schaum

Costume Design Sue Griffin

Lighting Design BJ Wilkinson

Dialect Coach Karen Kopryanski

Sound Design Jacob Mishler

Stage Management Justin Janke

Cast

Jake Laurents

Kurt Benjamin Smith

Sally Applewhite

Anna da Costa

Lena Sherwood

Maggie Bavolack

Harry Heywood

Joshua Mullins

Freddie Filmore

William Anderson

Oliver Johnston

Bo Wilson

Understudies Nora Ogunleye, Alvan Bolling

Ticket Information

Box Office: 804-282-2620

https://tickets.va-rep.org/events/8671

Tickets range from $36 - $56

Discounted Group Rates and Rush tickets available

Press

The show runs 90 minutes with no intermission

Press Kits will be available at http://va-rep.org/press.html

Pass code accessible Hi Res photos available to the media.

username = press

password = HiRes121

About Virginia Repertory Theatre

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a regional professional theater headquartered in downtown Richmond, and one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia. Virginia Rep stages four seasons annually: the Signature Season at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, Virginia Rep’s Children’s Season, the Hanover Tavern Season, and the Theatre Gym Season produced in partnership with Cadence Theatre Company. Virginia Rep also tours, both virtually and live, and provides educational programming to schools throughout Virginia and to major performing arts centers throughout 32 states.

