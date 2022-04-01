It’s time for ‘Beehive: The 60′s Musical’ at Virginia Repertory Theatre

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Virginia Repertory Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Virginia Repertory Theatre, visit va-rep.org.

Beehive: The 60′s Musical, created by Larry Gallagher, will show on The November Theatre’s Marjorie Arenstein Stage from April 8 through May 15, 2022. The show runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.

Direction and Choreography will be by Leslie Owens-Harrington with Music Direction by Billy Dye.

Photo by Jason Collins Photography. (Virginia Repertory Theatre)

Beehive delivers the pop, soul and rock and roll of yesteryear! Six actresses spotlight Diana Ross, Leslie Gore, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and Carole King, and perform over 25 hit songs with some narration about the pieces and the period.

Hit songs include “The Name Game,” “Walking in the Rain,” “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “One Fine Day,” “Be My Baby,” “Abraham, Martin and John,” “River Deep/Proud Mary,” “Cry Baby,” and “Make Your Own Kind of Music.”

Dancing also plays a big part in Beehive. The Monkey, the Pony, the Jerk, the Swim, and the Mashed Potato all make an appearance. It’s a 60s musical celebration you won’t want to miss!

To provide the highest level of safety, all patrons are required to show proof of vaccination, or proof that they have received a negative COVID test by a professional technician within 48 hours of the performance date/time. Patrons must show your vaccination card or a photo of the card on your phone, along with a valid photo ID, when you arrive for the performance.

If you are unable to be vaccinated, you may provide proof of a Rapid COVID-19 antigen test taken within 48 hours of your performance. At home tests will not be accepted.

In accordance with current city, state, and CDC guidance, face masks are REQUIRED at all times while you are in the building, regardless of whether or not you have been vaccinated.

Please see our Covid Safety FAQ for further details.

At this time, no food or drink is allowed in the theatre.

