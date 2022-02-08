Richmond Police pay tribute to Black officers both past, present

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Village Bank, The Hippodrome, and the Library of Virginia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Village Bank, The Hippodrome, and the Library of Virginia, visit their websites:

As Black History Month celebrations continue, Richmond Police want to pay tribute to Black officers both past and present who seek to make a difference in the Richmond community.

In a video, members of the department reflect on what Black history means to them.

Major Ronnie Armstead, who’s a Richmond native, serves in the department and reflected on the struggles of being Black in law enforcement.

“Without their struggles, without their bridges they build, and obstacles they overcome... I wouldn’t be here today. I remember walking down Broad street as a little kid and seeing signs posted saying no blacks allowed,” Armstead said.

