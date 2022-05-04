Valor Home - Improve Your Home and Join The Valor Mission

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Valor Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Valor Home, visit https://valorhome.com/

Our Foundation

Honor, respect, service, and love of country – these are the watchwords that guide Valor in every project we do. The founder of our company is a service-disabled Vietnam War veteran, and his values are what guide Valor Home. Valor Home is proud to be a Veteran owned and operated home improvement company that serves Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. Our services include roofing, siding, bathroom remodels, window installation, and more.

Our Mission

When you purchase our services, you’re also part of something bigger than just investing in your home; you’re helping us give back to veterans who gave their time and effort to protect our country. Through our support of Operation: Raise The Roof, Operation Second Chance, and our internal programs of Valor Gear, Flags for Vets, Windows For Warriors, and Baths For Vets, by the end of 2022, Valor will have donated 21 roofs to Veterans, given back over $210,000 to Veterans, impacted over 150 Veterans, and hired 20 Veterans. Unlike other roofing and home improvement companies, we don’t offer lip service; we back up our beliefs with action in our community. While it’s impossible to put a price on the sacrifices of our veterans, Valor is committed to financially helping those who served in the armed forces.

Our Commitment

At Valor we take our job very seriously because that’s the way we’ve always done business. While installing a new roof or remodeling a bathroom may sound like a common occurrence, to our employees, it’s another chance to show our dedication to our craft and our customers. That’s why we set standards for every job we take on and make sure that we are loyal and true to our customers. Improve your home today and join the Valor mission of supporting our Veterans.

To learn more about our services please visit our website at valorhome.com or call us toll-free at 833-83-VALOR