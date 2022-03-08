Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Swift Creek Mill Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Swift Creek Mill Theatre, visit www.swiftcreekmill.com.

The 2022-2023 Swift Creek Mill Theatre mainstage season is revealed!

Discover the season below then secure your season subscription. SCMT Season Subscription holders enjoy special savings and member perks with a Season Subscription. See all five of our Mainstage productions for an early-bird-discounted price of $150.00 (just $30.00 per show), plus a one-time, $5 subscription fee.

Subscription purchases after August 15 are just $185.00 ($37.00 per show) plus a subscription fee. Your season subscription also entitles you to the following exclusive member perks:

Exchange Privileges: Conflicts? Call 48 hours before the performance and switch to another performance with no exchange fee.

Priority Renewal: You’ll receive advanced notice for renewal before public sale. Keep your favorite seats by booking early!

Flex Pass: Our versatile FlexPasses are ideal for customizing your season package with any combination of Mainstage shows and Cabarets! Early-bird Flexpasses are just $30.00 per show (plus subscription fee) and available in quantities of 6, 10 or 18. Flexpass prices after Aug. 15 are only $37.00 per show, plus subscription fee.

(Regular ticket price is $49.00)

Gaslight

by Patrick Hamilton

September 10 - October 15, 2022

This great classic concerns a man who is slowly and carefully trying to drive his wife insane, and the detective who unravels the devious plot.

Miracle on South Division Street

by Tom Dudzick

November 19 - December 31, 2022

This comedy tells the story of the Nowack family in Buffalo, NY, and how a family secret changes their lives. Following the closing performance on December 31, Swift Creek Mill will host a New Years Eve Party.

A Soldiers Play

by Charles Fuller

January 28 - March 4

1982 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner. In a segregated Louisiana army camp in 1944, the murder of a rancorous Black sergeant stirs deep-seated animosity and corruption among the soldiers under his command. When a clean-cut Northern captain arrives to investigate, truths are confessed and a shocking secret is revealed.

Keep on the Sunny Side

by Douglas Pote

April 1 - May 6, 2023

The lives of A.P., Maybelle and Sara Carter, their music and the historic Bristol Sessions are brought to life in Pote’s “Keep on the Sunny Side,” which premiered in 2002 at the Barter Theatre.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

by Jessie Jones, Nicolas Hope and Jamie Wooten

May 27 - July 1, 2023

Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the “Sweet Delilah” on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives.

Individual Ticket Prices:

Adults $40; Senior, Student, Military $35

Rush $20 (at door 1 hour prior to curtain, based on available seats)

Student Rush $10 (Rush tickets for youth up to age 18)

Dining $18.95 + tax and gratuity, by reservation only

FlexPass/Subscription (5 Tickets): $125 through May 31, $160 Jun 1 – Dec 31

Opening Weekends Subscription: $100

Dining Package (5 Meals): $89.50 through May 31, $99.75 as of Jun 1

All FlexPasses, Packages, and Subscriptions are Subject to a Flat $10 Processing Fee

Purchase at swiftcreekmill.com/subscribe or call 804-748-5203.