Fun, food, and more at the Stratford Hall Spring Wine and Oyster Festival!

Winter sure lasts a while, doesn’t it? Well, how about a toast to the end of the frigid season with a visit to the Stratford Hall Spring Wine and Oyster Festival!

Come sample wines from all over the Commonwealth and oysters fresh from Chesapeake Bay and Tidewater oyster growers.

Other wineries, spirits, and oyster growers include: Ditchley Cider Works and Farm, Eastwood Farm and Winery, Good Luck Cellars, General’s Ridge Vineyard, Ingleside Vineyards, Mattaponi Winery, Philip Carter Winery, Notaviva Vineyards, Rogers Ford Farm Winery, The Estate at White Hall Vineyard, The Williamsburg Winery, Copper Fox Distillery, Chesapeake Green Farms, and Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch.

Not only will you sample the best from all over Virginia’s wine and seafood world, you’ll get fantastic live music and free admission to the Great House. It doesn’t stop there, though! How about the specialty car shows from the Victory 7 Club, the Pony Riders Mustang Club, and Memory Lane Classic Cars?

All this and more at the Stratford Hall Spring Wine and Oyster Festival on April 2 and 3. Tickets are on sale at StratfordHall.org and at the festival box office.