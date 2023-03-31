Best Bitcoin Casinos & Top Crypto Casino Sites in 2023 Ranked by Games, Promos, and More

Best Bitcoin Casinos & Top Crypto Casino Sites in 2023 Ranked by Games, Promos, and More

With the massive rise of Bitcoin casino sites, traditional online casinos are quickly becoming outdated.

There’s good reason to make the switch – you’ll have the power to browse thousands of exclusive games, claim higher bonuses, and enjoy the fastest payouts.

Simply put, the best crypto casinos mark the evolution of the online casino industry.

We’ve got 9 runner-ups to discuss, but Bitstarz was our top recommendation. This provably fair Bitcoin casino was the first online casino to accept BTC deposits. Nowadays, they host 4,200+ games and up to 5 BTC in bonuses.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Best Bitcoin Casinos

1. Bitstarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Site Overall

Pros

The original Bitcoin casino

4,200+ provably fair games

Get 20 no-deposit free spins

Claim up to 5 BTC + 180 spins

Chat, email + social media support

Cons

Live casino games are geo-restricted

Bitstarz is living proof that the original is (usually) better than the sequel. As the first crypto casino, Bitstarz has dominated the industry for 9+ years. And they’re our top choice for BTC casino players!

Game Variety: 5/5

This casino offers players a grand total of 4,200+ crypto slots, table games, and unique specialty titles. You can also play 150+ live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, Super 6, and poker (not available in some countries).

Even though some players won’t have access to live casino games, there’s plenty to do in between spins.

Our experts found 100+ virtual table games, a dice jackpot game, and other unique specialties that range from Crash to Limbo.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Before you decide to stick around, give Bitstarz a free trial upon verifying your email address. You’ll claim 20 no-deposit free spins as their welcome gift to you! If you like what you see, they’ll double your first transaction up to 1 BTC and credit your account with 180 more free spins.

Notably, high rollers can score up to 4 BTC in reload bonuses with their next 3 Bitcoin deposits.

In total, you can get up to 5 BTC in welcome deposit promos and 180 free spins on top of that at Bitstarz.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.9/5

You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or DOGE to initiate deposits and withdrawals at Bitstarz.

Although you can deposit just 0.0002 BTC to start playing games with the site, you’d need to fund your account with 0.0008 BTC or more to claim their welcome bonus.

If you decide to spring for their reload bonuses, you’ll have to deposit at least 0.002 BTC to qualify.

All crypto payouts are fee-free and instant with Bitstarz. Depending on how lucky you get, you can request between 0.0002 BTC and 10 BTC per transaction.

Generally, crypto payouts are processed and delivered within 5-10 minutes!

Customer Support: 5/5

Bitstarz goes the extra mile to offer phenomenal customer support – even without a phone line, this casino is one of the best in the industry.

Their 24/7 chat team alone has earned 2,000+ positive reviews from verified players, and they’re active on 3 forms of social media.

If you don’t feel like using Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook to get in touch with a representative, you can use their email hotline instead. Overall, new players are in excellent hands at Bitstarz!

Get started at the best crypto casino and claim up to 5 BTC in bonuses

2. Ignition – Best Crypto Casino for Poker

Pros

24/7 online poker room

250+ crypto casino games

Get bonuses up to $3,000

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Chat, email + Forum support

Cons

No phone support available

Ignition hosts a solid collection of 250+ crypto casino games, but most players stick around for their online poker experience. You can play BTC poker tournaments - and the sharks don’t bite here because their poker room is very beginner-friendly.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Ignition’s 24/7 online poker room is accessible to every player. New sign-ups will compete against thousands of real people for real money. You can bet the small blind for just $5, but high rollers won’t want to miss out on their collection of high-limit rooms.

No matter your budget, you’re guaranteed to have a blast! In addition, Ignition’s tables are 5-10% softer than other crypto poker sites.

Finally, their “Monthly Milly” tournament is always ongoing – work your way up their leaderboards for a chance to win $1 million every month.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Ignition’s double-ended welcome package offers up to $3,000 to new players. Just use the promo code “IGWPCB150″ with your first and second BTC transactions of $20 or more to qualify.

They’ll match your first transaction by 150% up to $1,500, so you can explore 250+ casino games with fair 25x wagering requirements standing between you and your next win.

Poker players might be disappointed to learn that Ignition’s reload bonus isn’t given upfront. Instead, you’ll have 30 days to “unlock” your 150% poker bonus up to $1,500. As you play cash games in their 24/7 poker room, you’ll get BTC back in rake.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.8/5

In addition to debit and credit card deposits, Ignition accepts 5 forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, ETH, and USDT to initiate deposits and withdrawals here.

New players must deposit at least $20 in crypto or $25 in cash to start playing crypto poker and claim bonuses with the site.

However, you can withdraw as little as $10 or as much as $9,500 per BTC transaction. As you might expect, all crypto withdrawals are free of charge at Ignition.

Still, they’re not quite instant – you’ll wait up to 24 hours before receiving your BTC winnings.

Customer Support: 5/5

Ignition keeps its players satisfied with 24/7 chat, email, and forum-based support.

Our experts would suggest using Ignition’s live chat feature if you require immediate assistance, but we have no complaints about their 6-hour email response times.

Finally, if you have any lingering questions or concerns, feel free to check out Ignition’s Player Forum. This free community offers boatloads of helpful information from A-Z, and it’s easy to post your own inquiries.

Get started with Ignition and claim up to $3,000 in bonuses

3. Super Slots – Best Online Bitcoin Casino for Slots

Pros

20+ live dealer games

350+ slots and tables

400% bonus up to $4,000

Accepts 18 forms of crypto

24/7 chat + email support

Cons

No phone support available

Deposit bonus is for slots only

Contrary to their name, Super Slots offers more than just crypto reels - but it’s certainly what they do best.

That said, we found 20+ live dealer tables here, and their jackpot blackjack prizes linger in six-figure territory.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

As you might expect, Super Slots hosts 350+ crypto reels and counting. From classic games to high-limit progressives, they have it all!

What you might not expect to find is their collection of 20+ live dealer tables. You can play blackjack, baccarat and roulette with a real dealer and enjoy flexible betting limits.

Opt into their $1 side bet whenever you play live blackjack – if you get three seven of diamonds in your hand, you’ll take home a six-figure grand prize.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the promo code “CRYPTO400″ with your first-ever deposit at Super Slots.

They’ll match your initial transaction by 400% up to $4,000, essentially quadrupling your bankroll to get started! Even if you deposit the minimum of $20, you won’t start playing casino games with less than $80 in your betting account.

Crypto Compatibility:5/5

Beyond just Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, Super Slots accepts a staggering 18 forms of cryptocurrency. From ADA and Binance Coin to ETH and USDT, they’re up-to-date with all the latest altcoins. Notably, you can deposit or withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction!

Their $20 deposit minimum also unlocks that 400% bonus up to $4,000 we mentioned earlier.

Of course, all crypto payouts are free of charge, but you may have to wait up to 48 hours before seeing your winnings delivered. In most cases, though, payouts reach your wallet on the same day.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Super Slots offers 24/7 chat and email support, but they’re not active on social media and we didn’t find a phone number for players to call.

As such, we’d recommend using their 24/7 chat feature if you need to reach out – our experts got a reply from a real person within seconds.

On the bright side, their dedicated “Help Center” is filled with useful information. Read through gameplay rules, learn about deposits and withdrawals, and more!

Explore hundreds of Bitcoin slots at Super Slots

4. MyStake – Best Bonuses of any Crypto Casino Site

Pros

17+ ongoing promotions

6,000+ crypto casino games

30+ sports betting categories

Accepts 10 forms of crypto

Chat, email + social media support

Cons

Some games are geo-restricted

Average sports betting odds

MyStake challenges the assumption that you can have too much of a good thing. They host 6,000+ casino games, 30+ sports betting categories, and 17+ ongoing promotions.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

MyStake is a great choice for casino traditionalists and sports bettors alike.

We found 6,000+ casino games in total, but some of them may be restricted depending on your country of residence. With so many options at your fingertips, we highly doubt that you’ll notice the difference.

Even still, their online sportsbook is fully available to every player. You’ll explore hundreds of betting markets across 30+ popular categories.

If you want our advice, we’d recommend waiting for MyStake’s “Boosted” Odds.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

It can be hard to choose from MyStake’s endless library of bonuses and promotions, but we’ve got you covered.

Casino gamers should check out their 170% initial match up to $1,000, while sports bettors might prefer their 100% first deposit match up to $500.

Don’t miss the opportunity to redeem the 100% casino reload bonus up to $500! Of course, sportsbook veterans will enjoy a similarly generous 35% reload bonus worth up to $350.

Additionally, every time you deposit with crypto, you’ll qualify for 10% cashback. MyStake’s ongoing social media giveaway is the cherry on top of this ice cream sundae.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.8/5

In addition to multiple fiat currencies, MyStake accepts 10 forms of crypto.

You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, LTC, XRP, USDT, ETH, and more to initiate deposits and withdrawals here. As it stands, you must deposit $20 or more to “unlock” their library of bonuses and promotions.

Should you get lucky enough to win, you can request as little as $20 per transaction. New players are limited to cashing out $7,500 per week and $15,000 per month. It goes without saying that all crypto transactions are free, and most payouts are delivered within minutes!

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Like many BTC casinos, MyStake offers 24/7 chat and email support for every new player. Our team enjoyed immediate and helpful feedback from real people across the board. However, we’d like to see them implement a phone number for “old-school” players to call.

In the meantime, we’d recommend joining MyStake’s Discord server for the latest updates!

You’ll be connected with thousands of players and support agents in real time.

Check out the best crypto promos at MyStake

5. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino with Betting Options

Pros

32+ sports categories

300+ crypto games

Bonuses up to $3,750

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Phone, chat + email support

Cons

Dual lines for skilled gamblers

Must claim separate sports bonus

Bovada is one of the largest crypto sportsbooks to grace the industry, and they’ve earned a stellar reputation since its launch in 2011. You can enjoy competitive money lines and unmatched betting variety here.

Game Variety: 4.4/5

Bovada hosts 300+ slots and tables, but most players come to Bovada for their unparalleled sportsbook. Our experts found 1,000+ betting markets split across 32+ sports categories.

Bet on eSports, UFC/MMA, college basketball, boxing, NFL games, and more! If you’d rather expand your horizons, you can wager on specialty categories like politics and TV entertainment.

Even though Bovada’s known for posting late lines on occasion, they regularly offer more rewarding odds than the competition.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

Use the promo code “BTCCB1250″ with your first three crypto deposits at Bovada. For each, you’ll claim a 125% casino match worth up to $1,250!

You’ll have 30 days to satisfy 25x wagering requirements for each portion of this bonus, which equates to 3 months in practice.

If you’d rather bet on sports than spin through slots, use the code “BTCSWB750″ with your initial BTC deposit instead.

You’ll receive a 75% sports match worth up to $750 in free bet credits. This promotion comes with meager 5x wagering requirements, so it’s definitely worth a shot.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.4/5

You can use cash or 5 forms of crypto to place your bets with Bovada.

They accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, USDT, and Ethereum deposits of $20 or more. If you’re using a debit or credit card to play here, you’ll need to deposit at least $25 before getting started.

Depending on your chosen payment method, you can withdraw between $10 and $9,500 per transaction. If you’re a high roller, we’d suggest using BTC to initiate payouts – all other forms of crypto are limited to $2,500 per transaction.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Bovada is among the only BTC casinos with a dedicated 24/7 phone line, so we have to give them credit where it’s due! If you require immediate assistance, you can also use their 24/7 live chat feature to get in touch. Finally, their 24/7 email hotline is best used for complex inquiries.

We’d also suggest following Bovada on Twitter for the latest news, memes, and updates.

Bet on 32+ sports categories with Bovada

Top Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Casinos – Honorable Mentions

Here’s How We Picked the Best Cryptocurrency Casinos

Casino Games & Sports Betting

Our team prioritized Bitcoin casinos with the widest selection of slot machines, virtual tables, live dealer games, and specialties. Regardless of your preferences, you’re bound to find a new home with our top Bitcoin casinos. We paid special attention to crypto gambling sites with sports betting options.

Deposit Bonuses and Promotions

The best Bitcoin casinos don’t skimp on the bonus funds or free spins – we gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin online casino sites that offer the best of both worlds. Additionally, we prioritized crypto casinos with the lowest wagering requirements and deposit minimums.

Secure Payment Methods

Any trustworthy Bitcoin casino accepts more than just Bitcoin. We prioritized BTC casinos that accept multiple forms of cryptocurrency, personal e-wallets, and traditional fiat currencies. You can make a deposit no matter if you prefer using Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, or a different altcoin. Finally, we gave a higher ranking to crypto casinos that offer fee-free, instant payouts.

Customer Support Options

Our top Bitcoin casinos break the mold with triple-tiered customer support. Our experts prioritized crypto casino sites with 24/7 chat, email, and social media contact options! Finally, we paid special attention to Bitcoin online gambling sites with a dedicated phone line.

Why is Bitstarz the Best Online Crypto Casino?

We’ve reviewed dozens of Bitcoin casinos over the years, but Bitstarz holds a special place in our hearts. Below, we’ll explain how they earned a seat on our throne.

The Original Crypto Casino: When Bitstarz launched in 2014, it became the first online casino to accept BTC deposits. 9 years later, they’re more popular than ever before! Thousands of loyal players frequent Bitstarz on a daily basis, so the action never stops with our top pick.

Generous Welcome Package: Bitstarz will give you 20 no-deposit free spins just for verifying your email address. If you decide to stick around, they’ll double your first deposit up to 1 BTC and credit your account with 180 free spins! Plus, you’ll get up to 4 BTC in reload bonuses.

Endless Provably Fair Games: Bitstarz is home to 4,200+ (and counting). Comparatively, our second-highest pick only has 250+ casino games to choose from. You’ll also find unique provably fair games here. Players looking for endless game variety shouldn’t hesitate to give Bitstarz’s collection a fair chance!

Why Should I Play Bitcoin Casino Games?

If you’re currently using traditional online casinos to play games and bet on sports, you might be wondering how Bitcoin casinos stand out from their old sibling. We’ve outlined a few compelling reasons to make the switch:

Protect Your Privacy: When you’re gambling online with cryptocurrency, you’re putting a barrier between your favorite pastime and your credit card details. Even though you can use fiat currencies to make deposits and withdrawals from most crypto casinos, it’s not a requirement.

Enjoy Exclusive Games: The top crypto casino sites offer cutting-edge slot machines, table games, live dealer games, and specialties. In comparison to land-based casinos or traditional online casinos, the best crypto gambling sites offer a healthy change of pace.

Redeem Larger Bonuses: Before you play crypto casino games, you’ll take advantage of generous bonuses and promotions. Typically, crypto casinos incentivize new players to get started with huge deposit matches and loads of free spins. You’ll enjoy the best of both worlds!

Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos - FAQs

What Is a Crypto Casino?

Crypto casino is an online casino site that accepts crypto withdrawals and deposits from their players. Each cryptocurrency casino will accept at least Bitcoin, but most support at least 5 different altcoins, including ETH, LTC, and DOGE.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino?

Bitstarz is the best Bitcoin casino thanks to its 4,000 games (and counting!), a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC, and a great range of accepted cryptocurrencies.

Is it Safe to Play Online Casino Games with Bitcoin?

Yes, it’s safe to play casino games with the best crypto casinos. Our experts only review licensed and regulated Bitcoin casino sites. With our top picks, you can take provably fair betting odds, legitimate bonuses, helpful customer support, and instant payouts for granted.

Additionally, the best crypto casinos utilize high-quality encryption practices that keep you and your personal information free from prying eyes. You’re guaranteed a safe and fun gaming experience across the board.

Where Can I Find A Trusted Bitcoin Casino?

With so many online casinos floating around the Internet, it can be hard to differentiate the wheat from the chaff. That’s where our experts come in handy. Any legitimate Bitcoin casino has a valid operating license.

On the flip side of that coin, unlicensed Bitcoin casinos are untrustworthy. If you’re planning to do your own research, make sure that your chosen Bitcoin casino has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao Gaming Authority!

Which Crypto Casino Has the Best Bonuses?

It’s a tough choice to make, but MyStake has the best incentives for new players. They’re currently offering 17+ bonuses and promotions on their site!

You can get the ball rolling with their 170% crypto casino match up to $1,000 or their 100% sportsbook match up to $500.

This casino offers endless reload bonuses, “boosted” sports betting odds, 10% perpetual crypto cashback, and even a social media giveaway! From high-limit deposit matches to free spins and free bets, MyStake has everything you need to get started on the right foot.

Let’s Compare the 5 Best Crypto Casinos

Bitstarz: As the original Bitcoin casino, Bitstarz is the best option out of all sites. They come equipped with 4,200+ titles, provably fair games, up to 5 BTC in bonuses, and triple-tiered customer support. Claim 20 no-deposit free spins when you verify your email address. Overall score: 99%Ignition: Ignition’s primary claim to fame is its 24/7 poker room. You’ll compete against thousands of players in real-time for real money, and their tables are 5-10% softer than average. Make your first two deposits with Bitcoin to claim their $3,000 casino and poker bonus. Overall score: 98%

Super Slots: Super Slots is home to 300+ online slots, and we also loved their jackpot blackjack games. Opt into their $1 “Wild Diamond 7s” side bet and take a swing at six-figure prizes! Use the bonus code “CRYPTO400″ and claim a 400% crypto bonus up to $4,000. Overall score: 95%

MyStake: MyStake is offering 17+ bonuses and promotions for new sign-ups. Play 6,000+ casino games and stake your wagers on 30+ sports categories right here! But first, claim their 170% crypto casino match up to $1,000 or their 100% sportsbook match up to $500. Overall score: 94%

Bovada: Bovada claims to be the world’s largest crypto sportsbook, and we’re inclined to believe them. They offer 1,000+ betting markets across 32+ mainstream and specialty categories. Use the code “BTCCWB1250″ and claim up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses. Overall score: 90%

How to Sign Up to a Bitcoin Casino Online

1. Create a New BTC Online Casino Account

Use our link to access Bitstarz’ homepage

Click the green “Sign Up” button

Enter your preferred email address

Set a new username and password

Finalize your account to proceed!

Verify Your Email Address With Bitstarz

Open your primary and “spam” email inboxes

Look for a new message from Bitstarz

Click on the “Confirm My Account” button

Check your account for 20 no-deposit free spins.

Deposit BTC & Claim Your Welcome Bonus!

Click on the “Deposit” button

Choose your preferred cryptocurrency

Toggle the switch to claim your deposit bonus

Fund your account with 0.0008 BTC or more

Start playing 4,200+ crypto casino games at Bitstarz!

Tips & Tricks for Playing Bitcoin Casino Games

We want you to have the best possible gaming experience, so we’ve put together some tips and tricks. If you’re wet behind the ears, we’d highly recommend giving this section a closer look!

Play Free Games First: Before you play Bitcoin slots or other games for real money, we’d suggest exploring “demo” games with each casino listed here. You’ll get a feel for each site’s user interface, game selection, and general layout before you play with real money.

Invest in Some Crypto: While you can use fiat currencies to bet with Bitcoin casinos, crypto players will enjoy much larger bonuses and a more varied game selection with our top picks. Thankfully, Bitstarz doubles as a free crypto exchange. You can buy BTC using a debit card!

Know the Latest Info: Our experts covered all the available bonuses and promotions in this round-up review, but Bitcoin casino sites frequently swap out existing incentives for newer ones. Don’t miss out on brand-new promotions – feel free to check back with us for the latest updates.

Read the Fine Print: We’d highly suggest reading the fine print before you pull the trigger on that shiny new casino bonus. Crypto casinos reserve the right to change their T&Cs without prior notice, so it’s always a good idea to comb through the fine print on a regular basis.

Ready to Explore the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

The best Bitcoin casino sites offer a refreshing change of pace from traditional online casinos.

Our top picks represent the very latest in gaming innovation and cutting-edge graphics! From sports betting to exclusive games, you’ll have thousands more options to keep you satisfied.

Bitstarz was our #1 pick this time around.

In 2014, it became the first online casino to accept Bitcoin deposits. Since then, they’ve led the way for countless imitators to follow in their footsteps. Nowadays, Bitstarz offers up to 5 BTC in bonuses, 4,200+ casino games, and triple-tiered customer support options.

Still, we’d highly recommend getting started with any listed BTC casino that catches your eye. No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: