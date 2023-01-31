Best Free Psychic Reading Sites of 2023 (Trusted & Accurate)

Getting an honest and free psychic reading from an online psychic site can be difficult. There are so many online psychic networks to select from, and not every service offered is worth paying for.

There are also scam sites alongside the legit ones, and if you have no prior knowledge of online psychics, finding the best can be quite difficult.

Fortunately, this article has been created to provide information on finding the top 5 psychic sites for free online psychic readings. Moreover, this article is for you if you have never had a free psychic reading before.

Best Free Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

Kasamba - 70% OFF first psychic reading (Plus 3 minutes FREE)

- 70% OFF first psychic reading (Plus 3 minutes FREE) Psychic Source - 3 Minutes of free psychic reading sessions

- 3 Minutes of free psychic reading sessions California Psychics - 100% satisfaction guarantee

- 100% satisfaction guarantee Mysticsense - 5 minutes Session FREE

- 5 minutes Session FREE Purple Garden - $10 credit worth for free psychic reading session

A Name You Can Trust

You can trust us to provide the most comprehensive reviews on psychic and tarot card reading sites. Our in-depth research and experience ensure that we are always up-to-date with the latest resources so you can be certain of accurate information.

Our reviews go beyond comparison to other websites, offering more detailed insights into each reader's approach and what they offer in terms of value. We take the time to really understand what each reader does and why they do it, so you can have confidence in our honest opinion.

1. Kasamba- Best Free Psychics for Convenience and Privacy

Kasamba is seen as one of the best online psychic reading websites in the world, and for a good reason. It has existed for over 20 years and houses hundreds of online psychics with positive client reviews.

Kasamba is primarily a chat-based network, so you are more likely to get free psychic readings via chat on this platform. Nevertheless, this process makes connecting with an online psychic easy.

A quick look around the site will show that it has many free psychic reading options. You can also choose from various communication methods with online psychic readers—email, phone, and chat—and psychics.

The psychics that call Kasamba home are known to have experience working with government officials, private agencies, and renowned celebrities. Apart from the typical psychic reading categories such as careers and relationships, you can encounter certain psychics specializing in niche readings such as past lives, paranormal, occult, and cartomancy.

Perhaps one of the greatest features of this platform is that customers get their first 3 minutes with a new psychic free. This free time enables you to try to connect with the online psychic. If neither can connect, you can move on to other online psychic readers at no cost.

Another major benefit of getting a psychic reading at Kasamba is that new customers get a 70% discount on their first reading. This is an extremely generous offer that makes getting affordable psychic readings possible.

You should note that while there are various options for you to communicate with your chosen online psychic readers, Kasamba doesn’t have a video chat option. While this isn’t necessarily bad, it does mean you will have to settle with the other options if you want an intimate way to get a psychic reading.

You are bound to find many unique psychic reading categories that can’t be found on other sites.

Main Features

Unique reading categories

Direct message readers

100% satisfaction guarantee

70% discount on the first reading

3 minutes free with each new psychic

How to Use Kasamba

Using the Kasamba website to schedule a free psychic reading is easy. It only takes a couple of minutes, and your email address is the first thing you really need. Once you select the “Sign UP” button on the page, you can create your username and password. Once this is done, you can enjoy the new client introductory offer, such as the 70% discount.

First, create your account by heading over to Kasamba’s homepage. Once there, select the Log in button. Doing this transports you to the login screen, where you can log in with accounts such as Apple, Facebook, or Google. Alternatively, you could choose to create a new account.

Once you have signed up for the platform, your next step is to locate an online psychic. To do this, you will need to choose the category of psychic reading you are most interested in. For instance, if you are interested in love and relationships, you can filter your search using those parameters. You can select from the list of available love and relationship online psychics using their ratings and rates as decision markers.

The last step would be to connect with an online psychic by viewing their profile. On their profile or bio page, you can learn more about them, their experience, and the psychic reading options they offer. Once you have checked for availability, you can schedule a reading that suits you.

Alternatively, Kasamba has a filter option that lets you hide all the busy psychics.

Readings

Rune Casting

Remote Viewing

Crystal Readings

Psychic Mediums

Pet Psychics

Aura Readings

Soulmate connections

Single and dating

Parents and children

Marital life

LGBTQ friendly

Affairs and cheating

Divorce and breaking up

Tarot readings

Fortune telling

Dream analysis

Astrology readings

Career forecasts

Pros

Has a vast array of specialized online psychics

Collection of online psychics are based just about all over the world. This makes conducting psychic readings in various languages possible

Psychic readings are available via phone or web

Has been in operation since 1999

Has a well-designed mobile app that comes with all the functions that make psychic reading via chat possible

When trying out a new online psychic, users get the first 3 minutes of the reading session free

100% satisfaction guaranteed for all new clients

Additional 15% discount for new clients

Cons

The availability of online psychics can make it harder to find the best psychic

New psychic and client connections get 3 minutes of free psychic reading

connections get 3 minutes of free psychic reading Online psychics can set their own price on Kasamba, with some of the best charging as much as $6 per minute

2. Psychic Source - Best Free Psychics for Dealing with Uncertainty in Life

Psychic Source has a video chat option that lets you connect face-to-face with a psychic. It also helps that you can get a reading either on the website or the mobile app for iOS or Android. There is something to be said about being more connected to your psychic simply because you can see them.

For those that prefer a more hands-off psychic reading, you can get your readings done via chat or over the phone. The availability of options means you can always select a method that works best with your preferences.

When you sign up for an account on Psychic Source, you can purchase 30 minutes of psychic reading time at just $1 per minute. You also get 3 additional minutes free of charge. Apart from this benefit, when you join Psychic Source’s free rewards program, you earn points with every session order you make.

Psychic Source has a large array of service providers, ranging from dream interpreters and psychic mediums to clairvoyants and tarot card readers. Most of the online psychics on this platform have thousands of 5-star ratings from former clients. And while Psychic Source only has four major categories, it does have one of the largest selections of sub-category psychic readings.

Given that there is so much to look for, it makes sense that the site has a search filter that helps narrow down a reading session using variables such as divination tools, topic, and reading style.

One thing to note is that Psychic Source is tight-lipped about how its screens its featured psychics. Nevertheless, it does have attractive offers, such as a 100% money-back guarantee that ensures you don’t lose your money on a psychic reading that doesn’t live up to your standards.

Main Features

Free rewards program (can get free psychic readings)

Option to schedule psychic readings

Low introductory offer of $1 per minute sessions

100% money-back guarantee

Live video readings

How to Use Psychic Source

Using the Psychic Source website to schedule a psychic reading is straightforward. It only takes a couple of minutes, and your email address is the first thing you really need. Once you select the “Sign UP” button on the page, you can create your username and password. Once this is done, you can enjoy the new client introductory offer of $1 per minute session.

Create your account by heading to Psychic Source’s homepage. Once there, select the Log in button. Doing this takes you to the login screen, where you can log in with accounts such as Apple, Facebook, or Google. Alternatively, you could choose to create a new account.

Once you have signed up for the platform, your next step is to locate an online psychic. To do this, you will need to choose the category of psychic reading you are most interested in. For instance, if you are interested in a career, you can filter your search using those parameters. You can then select from the list of available career and life path online psychics using their ratings and rates as decision markers.

The last step would be to connect with an online psychic by viewing their profile. On their profile or bio page, you can learn more about them, their experience, and the psychic reading options they offer. Once you have checked for availability, you can schedule a reading that suits you.

Readings

Career psychics

Clairaudients

Clairsentients

Clairvoyants

Intuitive psychics

Love psychics

Pet psychics

Psychic mediums

Pros

Each psychic reading session comes with a satisfaction guarantee

You are in control of how much you spend on the platform

Psychic Source only charges for actual talk time

New clients get 3 minutes of free psychic readings and a low introductory rate

Gives a portion of proceeds to charities and struggling communities

Offers psychic reading via video or phone from just about any device

Comes with a vast range of different types of psychic readings

Collection of online psychics are some of the best and most experienced

Has been operating for more than 30 years with a strong reputation

Cons

Prices for a psychic reading session can go as high as $4 per minute after the initial introductory offers expire

Psychic readings are limited to just phone calls or video chat

3. California Psychics - Strictest Online Psychic Screening Process

Speaking of online psychic screenings, California Psychics has one of the most stringent psychic screening processes out there. Simply because of this, the psychics at California Psychics are highly rated and world-class.

Given how stringent the process to get in is, it is safe to say that California Psychics houses the best online psychics that can be found. According to the platform, about 2% of online psychic applicants pass California Psychics’ screening process.

This shows how important legitimacy and integrity are to this platform. California Psychics covers all the psychic reading topics you might require, from deceased loved ones and pets to life path, success, money, and love.

Some psychics on the platform also provide various niche services such as mediums, clairvoyants, and tarot card readings. The psychics you get on California Psychics are extremely knowledgeable and tailor their approach to the required reading. This makes for a fulfilling psychic reading session.

Apart from all the wonderful features on the site, you will also discover that California Psychics offers a low introductory rate of just $1 per minute for a session. This rate is only available to first-time users on the site. And if users aren’t pleased with their readings, they can get 100% of their money back thanks to California Psychics’ version of a satisfaction guarantee.

One thing you should note before getting drawn in by the low introductory offer is that the $1 per minute rate cannot be used on just about any psychic. Some online psychics, such as the California Psychic premier, have an introductory rate of $4 per minute.

While this is higher than the new customer offer, this site has chosen to place this rate at an extremely attractive and competitive level. Not many online psychic reading platforms let you get a reading from a top-rated professional for just $4 per minute.

Asides from that, California Psychics has an attractive rewards program known as Karma Rewards. The program rewards you with points for every purchase you make on the platform. You can then use these points to pay for future online psychic readings.

Main Features

Karma Rewards program

100% money-back guarantee

$1 per minute introductory psychic reading session

Strict screening process for psychics

Ability to schedule psychic readings seamlessly

How to Use California Psychics

It is easy to use the California Psychics website to schedule a psychic reading. It takes just a few minutes of your time. Once you select the “Sign UP” button on the page, you can create your username and password. Once this is done, you can enjoy the new client introductory offer of $1 per minute of psychic reading.

Create your account on the California Psychics’ homepage. Once there, select the Log in button. When you do this, you get transported to the login screen, where you can log in with accounts such as Apple, Facebook, or Google. Alternatively, you could choose to create a new account.

Once you have signed up for the platform, you can search for an online psychic. You will need to filter your search results according to the type of reading you are interested in. If dreams interest you, look out for dream interpreters and analysts.

With a list of available psychics at hand, assess them based on their ratings and rates before selecting one. On their profile page, learn more about them and the options they offer regarding psychic readings. Once both parties are in agreement with each other, set up a suitable time slot for the session.

Readings

Career Advice Psychics

Love Psychics

Life Path Psychics

Pet Psychics

Money Psychics

Deceased Loved Ones

Past Life Psychics

Lost Objects Psychics

Empath Psychics

Missing Persons Psychics

Medium Psychics

Clairaudient Psychics

Clairvoyant Psychics

Clairsentient Psychics

Remote Viewing Psychics

Dream Analysis Psychics

Channeling Psychics

Pendulum Psychics

I-Ching Psychics

Runes Psychics

Oracle Cards Psychics

Crystals Psychics

Numerology Psychics

Astrology Psychics

Tarot Card Psychics

No Tools Psychics

Automatic Writing

Pros

Low price psychic readings that start at $1 per minute

5 free minutes using promo code “ADD5”

Houses expert online psychics that have conducted more than 10,000 readings

Strict screening process for prospective online psychics

Confidential and secure payments

24/7 customer care

100% satisfaction guarantee

Has been in operation since 1995 and continues to have a stellar reputation

Cons

No moneyback guarantee

Too many options when it comes to selecting a reader

Readers are only available from 9 to 5 Pacific Time

New clients do not get any free psychic reading minutes on their first reading

4. Mysticsense - Best Site for Affordable Psychic Reading

Mysticsense is one of the top psychic reading websites on the market due to its extensive variety of features. With hundreds of experienced psychics available, you can select a reading via video, phone, or chat that meets your needs.

Moreover, the site provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee and highly competitive prices - making it an ideal choice for those looking to get an accurate psychic reading. Prices per minute range from as little as $5 depending on the type of session chosen - with options such as chat or email readings allowing users extra time to ask questions without worrying about going over budget. All of these factors make Mysticsense the ideal choice for psychic readings.

Mysticsense makes it easy for you to locate the right psychic. This is possible thanks to its wonderful filtering options. Compared to other psychic reading websites that let you filter the best psychics online using a single gift, tool, or topic, Mysticsense enables you to use numerous variables.

You also get user reviews on the platform to read through. These reviews can be useful in identifying the best psychic on the platform. Mysticsense even allows you to schedule a psychic reading for a time that suits you.

Since Mysticsense does not offer a mobile application, it can be difficult to access psychic readings on the go. However, you can still find experienced and reputable psychics to connect with online through this website, whether using your computer or phone's browser.

Main Features

Great search filtering menu

100% satisfaction guarantee

Great and competitive psychic reading dates

Video call psychic readings

New clients get 5 minutes of free psychic reading

How to Use Mysticsense

Using MysticSense to sign up for a psychic reading is a breeze. All you need to do is go to the homepage and click the Log In button, which will take you to the login screen. From there, you can either log in with accounts such as Google, Facebook, or Apple or create a new account.

Create your username and password in just a few minutes and enjoy the introductory offer of $1 per minute of psychic readings! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity - sign up now!

Once you have registered on the platform, the next step is to look for an online psychic. To do this, select the type of psychic reading that interests you most. For example, filter by psychics specializing in horoscopes and astrology if you want to find out what your future holds. You can then select from the list of available dream psychics based on their ratings and rates.

After that, connect with an online psychic by visiting their profile page. You can read more about them in their bio section, including their experience and services offered in psychic readings. Once you find an available one, arrange a reading session at a time convenient for both parties.

Readings

Love psychics

Grief counselor

Toxic relationships

Cheating hearts and affairs

LGBTQ Relationships

Career psychics

Intuitive psychics

Energy healers

Pros

No mobile app means that the focus is on creating a great experience online

New users get 5 free psychic reading minutes to discover the site and view what the online psychics are capable of

Responsive customer service

Daily curated horoscopes from some of the best astrologers at Mysticsense

MysticSense has various psychic reading options

Cons

It can be hard to find a MysticSense promo code

The refund policy is less than clear, with seemingly too many hoops to access capital

Mysticsense doesn’t have the biggest database of online psychics

5. Purple Garden - Available 24/7 for Live Chat and Video Psychic Readings

Speaking of getting psychic readings while on the move, Purple Garden provides you with a mobile app. The mobile app has the best experience with Purple Garden as it lets you have a psychic reading via video, chat, and call.

You can also be sure to get affordable psychic readings on Purple Garden. This site offers new users $10 worth of free credit on their first deposit of at least $10. In terms of price, you can expect to pay as little as $.99 per minute for a psychic reading session, an extremely low fee that is hard to find on any other site.

As if that low introductory rate isn’t attractive enough, new users also get 5% cashback on their purchases. The cashback can be used towards future psychic readings. One thing to note, however, is that Purple Garden doesn’t have a satisfaction guarantee. This is because it does not refund customers for unsatisfactory psychic readings.

The psychics at Purple Garden have hundreds of reviews that you can use to verify their authenticity and performance. It also helps that the introductory offers are low, so even if you end up in a psychic reading session with an online psychic that isn’t a great match, you would have only spent a tiny amount of money in those first few minutes.

Main Features

5% cashback on each purchase

Offers video recordings

Average online psychic reading prices tend to start at $0.9 per minute

$10 credit matching bonus applicable to only new customers

Mobile application with an intuitive interface that makes psychic readings on the go possible

How to Use Purple Garden

Using Purple Garden to schedule a psychic reading is quick and easy. All you need is your email address, after which you can sign up for an account by clicking the Sign Up button from the website homepage.

As a new client, you are welcome to take advantage of their introductory offer, such as the $10 credit matching bonus with your initial login.

To begin the process, navigate Purple Garden's main page and select Log In. From here, you can log in through existing accounts like Facebook, Google or Apple or create a new account if they're not already linked.

With these steps completed, you are now ready to access all the features this great platform has to offer!

Once you have registered on the platform, your next step would be to find an online psychic. To do this, select the type of reading that interests you most; for example, if you are looking for guidance with love and relationships, then filter your search by those criteria.

From there, you can decide which psychic best fits your needs based on their ratings and rates. You can then view each profile page to learn more about the psychic and see what kind of readings they provide.

Once you have checked availability, you can schedule a session that works for both parties. In addition, Purple Garden offers a filtering option that allows users to hide busy psychics from view. This makes it easy to find an available online psychic quickly and conveniently.

Readings

Tarot readings

Psychic readings

Relationship coating

Palm readings

Oracle guidance

Horoscopes and astrology

Angel insights

Dream analysis

Pros

Has a vast array of psychic reading types

Large collection of online psychics versed in various niches

Each psychic reader profile is detailed and informative

Has been in operation for more than 10 years, creating a trustworthy and honest reputation

Interface is easy to use

Provides psychic reading via chat for those that aren’t quite comfortable baring all for a psychic

Provides psychic readings via video for individuals that want a more intimate connection with their psychic

Cons

Doesn’t have a satisfaction guarantee

Doesn’t have a psychic blog or articles for information on the psychic landscape

Offers no free psychic readings

General Information & Frequently Asked Questions

How to locate the right online psychic for you?

Finding the right online psychic for you doesn’t have to be a difficult process. One of the first things you need to do before heading online to discover the best psychic reading sites is to know what you aim to get from the psychic reading session.

You must realize what your issue is. This self-introspection can be quite useful as it enables you to clearly state your wants to the psychic reader and voice your problems. Finding the right online psychic becomes impossible when you cannot figure out what’s wrong.

The moment you understand your motive behind getting a psychic reading from an online psychic, you can begin your search for the perfect psychic medium.

With that in mind, there are a few things you need to be aware of:

Reviews

This is perhaps the most important step in finding the right online psychic. You need to pay close attention to customer reviews. Clients are more likely to get psychic readings from the best online psychics.

Type of Psychic Reading

This can help you discover the type of psychic reading you want. For example, if you are interested in career psychic readings, you can search for online psychics that offer career readings.

Furthermore, you can always delve deeper into what a psychic offers. This is possible via the profile page. The profile page houses information about their expertise, history, customer reviews, price, and available offers.

You also get to discover each online psychic’s reading style. You might prefer someone who provides direct communication but a gentle and compassionate style.

Specialty

Some of the best psychic online platforms tend to provide various filtering options to help clients find what they need. For instance, Mysticsense provides users with a filter option for psychic specialties. This filter enables clients to psychics by keywords such as psychic medium, love psychic, phone psychic and more. For this to work, the website’s interface needs to be user-friendly.

Who needs a free psychic reading?

If you are worried about your life or have questions you feel need answering, you should get a psychic reading. You can also get a psychic reading if you would like to gain a bit of clarity in your life. It can also be useful for those that want to learn the truth about certain situations or gain a connection to their soul.

Does an online psychic tell you what you want to hear?

At no point during the psychic reading does an online psychic tell you what you want to hear. The major aim of the psychic reading is for the online psychic to provide you with the insight you need to recognize the aspects of your life that aren’t currently in sync with your soul.

Furthermore, according to PubMed when a psychic reading takes place, no one but you, the client, benefit from it. The job of the online psychic is to help you relief stress and emotional problems and also to provide you with direction and guidance, which you can transform to achieve your goals.

How can a psychic reading be done on the phone or online?

You no longer have to be in the same room as a psychic to get a psychic reading. When you get accurate psychic readings from real psychics, they can detect your energy regardless of where in the world you are or what time it is. This means you have to be physically in the same room with your psychic at no point to get an accurate psychic reading.

Moreover, the best online psychics can seamlessly get the information they require from spirit guides. It also doesn’t hurt that the best psychic reading websites typically come from all over the world. It is much easier to schedule a psychic reading aided by technology than to get one in person.

How can I identify a good psychic reading?

When it comes to finding a good psychic reading, there are a couple of things you need to watch out for:

Your selected online psychic should be able to offer you accurate insight coupled with practical advice. As a client, the information you get should resonate with you; if positive, it can uplift you. The moment you get your psychic reading, you should then use that information to examine yourself and discover your abilities and gifts.

the information you get should resonate with you; if positive, it can uplift you. The moment you get your psychic reading, you should then use that information to examine yourself and discover your abilities and gifts. One of the benefits of getting a great psychic reading is that you are provided with the power and tools to positively transform your situation. If this sounds like you, you need to understand that not every online psychic out there is genuine. This is why you need to be cautious of any psychics claiming they only have the gifts and powers required to access certain information concerning your life.

The simple fact is that we all are surrounded by the universe and guardian angels that provide us with the required information. A good psychic can tap into this energy.

What type of free psychic readings are there?

There are a wide variety of different psychic readings to enjoy. Generally, psychic readings are categorized by the psychic gifts required, psychic tools, and topics. Some psychic reading topics include love, romance, money, life path, career, past lives, destiny, and spirituality.

There are even certain psychic reading sessions that require unique psychic gifts. Some psychic gifts are mediumship, clairaudience, clairvoyance, energy reading, and more. You can also categorize psychic readings using tarot cards, crystals, runes, pendulums, and spirit guides.

Considering these variables, you should have no issue identifying the best psychic reading that suits you. It is important to note that certain types of free psychic readings are specialized; as such, you might only be able to get those specialized services from a handful of online psychics.