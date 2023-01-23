Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2023 - Real Psychic Readers for Online Chat & Phone Consultation

Getting a psychic reading online is one of the best things to do if you feel stuck. It could be that your career or life hasn’t panned out the way you desired. It could also be that you feel an energy holding you back from achieving your heart's desires. Regardless, getting a psychic reading from the best online psychic reading sites can be useful.

That said, finding real psychics to conduct your psychic reading can be difficult. This is because there is a plethora of them on the internet, and there aren’t any clearly discernible ways to know which are full of real psychics and which aren’t.

Fortunately, we have taken the guesswork out of it by creating a list of the best online psychic reading sites for 2023. The online psychic sites listed in this article have been screened to ensure they are of the highest quality. They have the best psychics online, ensuring that clients get the best and most accurate psychic readings at all times.

You should note that while there are various methods to get psychic readings, this article will focus on online chat and phone consultation.

The Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

Kasamba - FREE psychic browsing plus 70% OFF

- FREE psychic browsing plus 70% OFF Psychic Source - Rewards Program for returning clients (2 FREE sessions per month)

- Rewards Program for returning clients (2 FREE sessions per month) California Psychics - accurate psychic readings for just $1 per minute

- accurate psychic readings for just $1 per minute Keen Psychics - Beginner-Friendly Psychic Site (10 minutes for $1.99)

- Beginner-Friendly Psychic Site (10 minutes for $1.99) Purple Garden - Accurate psychic readings on the go ($10 session FREE)

1. Kasamba - Best Psychics for Accurate & Affordable Readings

Kasamba has been providing spiritual guidance and support for over 20 years, ensuring only true psychics can practice on their platform through a strict recruitment policy. If you are seeking understanding or direction in your life, Kasamba can be of help.

Kasamba stands out from the rest with its ability to let you contact an advisor and negotiate a rate before commencing your session. Although it may be pricier than other psychic reading websites, Kasamba does offer a 70% discount for first-time readings which can soften the financial burden. Furthermore, its intuitive mobile app makes finding the right psychic easier and more convenient. ​​​​​​

New customers get a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which gives cashback capped at $50 cashback if they aren't pleased with their first psychic reading session. New clients also get the chance to try out the real psychics at this site before committing.

Kasamba Reading Services

Career Forecasts

There are over 180 career psychic readers on Kasamba, all willing to help you further your career. Moreover, all the online psychics on this site have a rating of at least 4 stars.

Astrology Readings

An astrology reading can be a helpful tool to gain insight into the questions that linger in your mind. Kasamba offers hundreds of top-rated astrologers who are readily available to provide answers and guidance.

Additionally, Kasamba has professionals specializing in Chinese and Vedic astrology, allowing you to tap into a different cultural perspective when it comes to interpreting the stars.

Fortune Telling

An experienced fortune teller's insight can provide an invaluable glimpse into the future. With Kasamba, you have access to more than 150 clairvoyants and psychics who can use their gifts in combination with special tools to answer your questions. Prices start from $5 to $15 per minute of fortune-telling. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to get an insight into the future.

Love Readings

Kasamba gives you the opportunity to consult with over 250 experienced love and relationship psychics, who can provide insight into a wide range of topics such as affairs, dating, singles and divorce.

With a psychic reading from one of Kasamba's love psychics, you can get advice on breakups, divorce, compatibility or even finding your soulmate. A Kasamba psychic may be able to give you a new perspective on love, which could help improve your chances of success in relationships.

Psychic Readings

Kasamba offers real online psychics who specialize in the various forms of psychic readings. To conduct these unique readings, they make use of powerful psychic tools such as crystal balls and runes. With over 200 psychics available, you can be sure to find one that meets your needs. Get started today with an insightful and personalized reading from Kasamba’s experts.

Online psychics have a great reputation among their current and former clients, having given numerous successful readings. With the help of these psychics, you can easily get in touch with your pet that has passed away, making it even more special. Thus, searching for the right online psychic should not be an issue.

Tarot Card Readings

Tarot card readings can be a wonderful source of daily clarity and allow for an opening to new possibilities. At Kasamba, our online psychics are proficient in tarot card readings, as well as cartomancy and angel card reading. With tarot cards, you can get answers to any topic that is bothering you.

Cartomancy, on the other hand, helps to provide more specific insights into your life. This can help give you a better understanding of any situation or decision you are pondering. Angel cards meanwhile offer general responses that can provide an overview of where you stand in life.

A tarot card reading is an invaluable tool for gaining clarity and insight. It can help make sense of the complexities in life, and give you a better understanding of your decisions. Kasamba's psychics are here to help provide you with this powerful tool. With their help, you can gain clarity and insight into any aspect of your life.

Kasamba offers some of the highest rated card readers out there, all boasting an impressive array of 5-star reviews.

Dream Analysis

Kasamba has more than 100 dream advisors that give personal guidance via dream interpretation. It is known that dreams can have a significant influence on the decisions we make. This is why it is important to fully understand what your dreams are. The dream interpreters on Kasamba come highly rated, having earned their rankings over thousands of client readings.

2. Psychic Source - Best Psychic Reading Site for Scheduled Readings

Clients of Psychic Source, one of the most revered psychic readings websites, can take advantage of two types of online psychic readings: readings and psychics. Whether you prefer chat, video, or phone sessions, Psychic Source has a variety of options that will best suit your needs.

This also allows you to get to know the psychic reader better and build a special rapport with him or her. Among the services offered are tarot card readings, spiritual guidance, dream interpretation and more. Psychic Source's knowledgeable psychics can help provide insight into your life's path and assist you in making better choices for your future.

Clients can enjoy the following psychic reading services:

Psychic Source Reading Services

Angel & Tarot Card Readings

Several online psychics at Psychic Source use cards during their readings; however, if you want someone to specifically draw cards for your session, there are a plethora of 4 and 5-star-rated psychics to select from. You can also get cartomancy readings from Psychic Source, an option not available on most online psychic reading sites.

Dream Interpretation

Dreams are often thought to be messages passed on from our spirit guides or our subconscious. As such, interpreting these mysterious dreams can be difficult and challenging. However, with the availability of over 35 specialized dream interpretation psychics online, it is now easier than ever to find someone that can help you understand what your dreams are trying to tell you.

With a skilled psychic's assistance, you will be able to unlock the hidden meanings behind your dreams and gain deeper insight into yourself and the world around you.

Astrology and Numerology Readings

Psychic Source offers astrology and numerology readings, which can be of great help to those who want an insight into their life. Whether it is love life or profession that you are seeking guidance on, this type of psychic reading can give you valuable information about each area. Further, a comprehensive psychic reading could even provide you with an overview of your life. These readings are among the best on the market and can really help you gain a clearer understanding of your future.

Love Readings

Getting a love reading from Psychic Source is an excellent choice for those looking to find answers about their relationship or love life. Their platform offers over 150 online psychics, each rated with five stars, making it easy to find the right one. You can also narrow down your options by using filters based on the type of psychic readings they offer.

Whether you're seeking out tarot card readings, astrology readings, dream analysis, spiritual guidance or other types of clairvoyant insight, Psychic Source has something for everyone. Take advantage of this great opportunity and start getting the answers you need today!

Spiritual Readings

Psychic Source provides a platform for online psychics to use their natural abilities to provide spiritual readings that can help answer any questions. It is important to note that not all psychics on Psychic Source offer this service.

That in itself is not a bad thing; what it simply means is that you don’t have to deal with going through a long list of psychics just find the one that suits you. This can help take out the guesswork.

3. California Psychics - Most Stringent Online Psychic Screening Process

California Psychics is a renowned platform that has been providing dependable psychic readings for over 25 years. Its strict screening process ensures only the best psychics are available to its clients. You can find experienced and reliable psychics at California Psychics online.

Finding a trustworthy platform with real psychics can be difficult if you are new to online psychics. Fortunately, you will be pleased to know that California Psychics is trustworthy and safe. This is clearly underlined by its client ratings. New clients also get a promotional offer that gives them a psychic reading session with a psychic reader.

California Psychics Reading Services

Psychic readings from California Psychics’ online psychics are great for those who want general life advice. A psychic reading session is great because the online psychic can help discover more than one situation in your life that requires advice. This general psychic reading is great for those that have more than one pressing issue in their life.

California Psychics seems to place its most experienced psychic readers in this category, making it popular.

Out of the more than 100 online psychics on California Psychics, a large percentage have at least a decade of experience. In all, they have conducted over 50,000 psychic readings. This fact alone is enough to ensure you feel safe about getting a psychic reading from the online psychics at California Psychics.

One great feature of this category is that most online psychics have a plethora of skills. This means that you can always find the right online psychics with the talents you need. For instance, if you prefer a psychic reader that sees visions, California Psychics ensures you can quickly find a clairvoyant. This ensures you get advice in a manner that best speaks to you.

Relationships and Love

When you look to a psychic medium for guidance concerning your love life, they can provide invaluable insight. With more than 10 years of experience in this niche, most readers specializing in relationships and love are adept at picking up on pertinent information.

Those who consult California Psychics often remark of their ability to delve deeper into the situation, beyond what is seen on the surface. Every session provides detailed advice to help those stuck in confusing situations gain an objective perspective and clarity.

With over 100 psychic mediums available for consultations, clients can be confident that their readings will be conducted with compassion and genuine interest. Furthermore, these online sessions offer personalized guidance which can prove invaluable for those uncertain of their romantic path.

Life Path and Destiny

If you feel like your life has no direction, consider getting a life path reading from California Psychics. They have over 100 top-rated psychics who can help you gain understanding of where you are on the path to achieving your goals and what lies ahead for you in the future. This will provide clarity and guidance to assist you in discovering your true purpose in life.

The professional psychics at California Psychics understand the struggles of not having a clear path in life. With experience under their belt, they are able to provide you with practical advice that will help you traverse through your journey. They can guide you and give you the answers and solutions that can actually work for your situation.

Career Advice

A psychic reader specializing in career advice can help provide the clarity and insight needed to make the correct decision for your future. California Psychics offers over 200 reputable online psychics to select from, so you can get a professional reading session to discover any energy blocking your career path, or gain insight into why it's at a standstill.

Predictions concerning your career can be provided, as well as suggestions on alternative paths that align with your spirit if you'd like to switch careers. It's an invaluable resource for anyone feeling stuck in their job search.

Individuals who have sought readings from online psychics for career advice are largely satisfied with the service, as evidenced by the over1,000 positive reviews. Most of the feedback centers around how accurate the readings were, demonstrating their expertise in the field.

4. Keen Psychics - Best Site for Connecting Directly to Real Psychics

Keen Psychics is widely regarded as one of the best online psychic reading services available, offering a wide range of readings from authentic psychics for those seeking enlightenment.

Keen assures accuracy and transparency through their reader profiles and great introductory offers. The website is secure and even provides a satisfaction guarantee if you're not satisfied with your reading.

Plus, new customers are given the first 3 minutes of their reading for free, making it accessible and convenient. All in all, Keen Psychics provides high-quality psychic readings that you can trust.

Keen Psychics Reading Services

Psychic Readings

Keen Psychics is one of the best psychic reading websites, offering over 20 reading services for customers. It allows you to connect with real psychics via chat, call or email, and even book a session in advance if you have a busy schedule. It's easy to find a service that will help you get the most out of your psychic reading experience.

The variety of options on Keen Psychics ensures that everyone can find something that suits their needs. Whether it's an immediate live chat or an appointment weeks down the line, accessing reliable psychics has never been easier. With so many choices available, everyone can benefit from quality readings and guidance.

Other Reading Categories

Keen Psychics is one of the best psychic reading websites out there, offering over 20 unique services. Categories such as Pet Readings, Angel Readings, Life Questions, Tarot, and Astrology are available to help individuals gain clarity on life-changing decisions. Life readings can provide the confidence required to make those decisions with faith. Those needing more detail can look into additional themes for their readings.

The life questions category is perfect for anyone looking to gain insight on potential moves, their life purpose or even a significant purchase like a car. With so many options available at Keen Psychics, it's easy to find what you're looking for in regards to psychic readings.

5. Purple Garden - Best Site for Cheap Psychic Readings

Purple Garden is an online psychic reading platform that has been around for several years. With little information available on it, clients may have questions about its credibility and ability to connect them with the right reader.

When new clients make their first order they are rewarded with a $10 credit. Clients can read each psychic's personal bios before connecting in chat, voice or video call readings.

Purple Garden covers almost every topic from finances to love and relationships. A unique feature is Journeys which enables clients to share their experiences with other psychics via the mobile app and learn from others’ experiences.

Prices for readings vary depending on the psychic and begin at $0.99 per minute, with the highest rate being $9.99 per minute. Rates are displayed on both the app and website.

Purple Garden runs a special promotion once a month with 50% off all readings. The discount is only announced 24 hours before it begins so clients need to stay in touch and check the site regularly.

Competition within the network often drives prices down as psychics look to compete for business.

With Purple Garden's introductory offer, clients can trial various qualified online psychics with confidence knowing that there is an array of features available to enable them to make an informed decision about whom they connect with.

Purple Garden is known as one of the top online psychics for tarot readings. With many psychic readings to choose from, such as palm readings, harmony advisory, and live advisory, one can easily connect with a live psychic. Their mobile app also features a video call option so users can get face-to-face guidance from real psychics from the comfort of their own homes.

One standout feature that makes Purple Garden stand out from other websites is its user-friendly interface which makes finding the best online psychics easier. Plus, their extensive list of the best online psychics gives plenty of options for customers to select from.

It can be tricky to determine if Purple Garden is a trustworthy and reliable online psychic reading service. But, this platform has been around for years and many customers have praised the quality of their readers. So, if you're looking for a reliable source of online psychic readings, Purple Garden is worth considering. Take your time to explore their website, and you can find all the information you need to make an informed decision.

At Purple Garden, you can get in touch with medium psychics from all over the world! There are over 1,500 talented readers available to choose from. And with their convenient mobile app, you can get readings anytime, anywhere - on both iOS and Android devices

Prices are clearly outlined before a user starts their reading; this means that once you have finished your reading, you can close your session without any extra costs or fees charged to your credit card.

At Purple Garden, there are no free psychic readings, but you can easily access the detailed profiles of their psychics to decide which one is right for you. All fees are clearly indicated before the start of each session, with different psychics charging per minute rates. Customers can also read reviews to make sure they pick the best psychic for their needs.

Furthermore, they offer palm readings coupled with other types of readings and they often have discounts available for customers who want affordable online psychic readings.

At Purple Garden, customers can explore the Journeys section on the mobile app to get a feel for the energy of various psychic readers. It's a great way for users to learn more about the different psychics and gain insight into their readings. This feature is what sets Purple Garden apart from other psychic reading websites.

Purple Garden’s readers are available 24 hours a day, each week; however, not every reader is always available. The Journeys feature also helps users learn from the experiences of others so they can explore different topics at no extra charge.

Some of the issues explored by the Journeys feature include decision making, infidelity, breakups and relationship problems. This feature also looks into when people will find love, feelings of sadness, career paths and soulmates/twin flames.

Furthermore, it also explores feeling stressed or uneasy which can be difficult to express in traditional psychic readings with real psychics.

Purple Garden offers a wonderful way to connect with your higher self and get one of the best online psychic readings from real psychics. With its user-friendly interface and plenty of options, customers can get chat, voice calls and video calls with any psychic readers they choose. Furthermore, the transparent pricing allows customers to know exactly how much their session will cost before starting.

Journey offers users the opportunity to explore a range of life topics, free of charge. The Journeys feature covers:

Making Choices

Infidelity

Splitting Up

Finding Love

Depression

Romantic Challenges

Job Worries

Soul Mates

Twin Flames

Stress and Anxiety

Purple Garden Reading Services

At Purple Garden, there is a wide range of psychic readings available for you to explore. On the website, you can view all services provided by the psychics. To access them on the Purple Garden mobile app, simply select from the categories listed and peruse through each psychic medium's profile to check out their selection of readings.

On the website, you get an overview of all the services offered by Purple Garden’s psychics. When using the Purple Garden mobile app, simply click a psychic medium’s profile and browse through their list of readings. You will find plenty of options that may be right for your needs.

Psychic Readings

With psychic reading sessions, the medium psychic can sense and see the energy around you. This helps them learn things about you that you don’t even know.

To ensure you get accurate psychic readings, Purple Garden houses only the best psychics online to ensure your visions are effectively translated. Furthermore, these phone psychics can offer you important advice.

Dream Analysis

Dreams often leave us with more questions than answers when we awaken. Purple Garden can help you make sense of these mysterious visions with their dream interpreters. With the aid of phone psychics, you can delve deeper into the symbolism of your dreams and find greater understanding of yourself. Don't hesitate to seek the truth - Purple Garden provides a safe and insightful path towards self-discovery.

The dream interpreters at Purple Garden can help us understand those dreams and their messages. Dreaming can help promote healing, control our fears, and become completely free of the things that hold us back.

Love Readings

Love readings can help offer clarity on certain relationship and love issues. It can be quite impossible to know if someone is your soulmate, particularly if you are just meeting them. With love readings, you can find out if your feelings for them are genuine.

A love relationship can help you discover if your spouse is your soulmate and if you are destined to marry each other.

Oracle Guidance

At Purple Garden, the psychics see tarot cards and oracles as akin to one another. While both are card readings, oracle cards can be easier to comprehend than tarot cards, given their simpler message.

Oracle guidance is designed to offer advice on your choices that may impact your future. Unlike tarot readings, this guidance isn't ambiguous but rather straightforward. It serves to help you make decisions with more insight and clarity.

Palm Readings

Palm readings at Purple Garden are done via video calls, allowing you to show your palms to a psychic medium. This can be an excellent way to gain insight into a certain situation or potential future outcomes, as well as the steps needed to achieve them. During a palm reading session with one of our readers, you can uncover both your strengths and weaknesses and receive the guidance necessary in order to overcome any obstacles that may stand in your way.

This is something that only Purple Garden can provide - get the most out of your future by taking advantage of this unique opportunity today!

Angel Insights

Angel insights allow you to communicate directly with the angels around you. Through this connection, your guardian angels can provide guidance and wisdom about anything that may be hidden from you. This could include physical, emotional, or spiritual matters. Angel card readings are an effective way to tap into these energies and gain insight on any questions or curiosities you may have regarding your life path.

For those suffering from loss, angel insights can be a powerful pathway of healing and light. During such tough times, having someone to turn to who is both understanding and wise can make all the difference in helping one move forward in their journey. By connecting with the energy of an angel, we open our hearts to new perspectives and realizations that can help us heal.

When looking to take advantage of angel insights, it's important to keep an open mind. Being receptive to new ideas and the revelations that follow is key in gaining a deeper understanding of our world and our place within it.

Tarot Readings

Tarot readings are incredibly useful and underutilized. With the right reader, you can get remarkably accurate insights into your life through the cards. Those with a natural gift of reading tarot can uncover a great deal about you.

Furthermore, they provide helpful advice on how to make improvements to your life when it feels like it's spinning out of control or going in circles due to negative thoughts. Don't overlook the power of tarot readings!

Astrology and Horoscopes

Astrology can be a powerful tool for insight and understanding. By looking at the alignment of the stars, one can gain insight into their personality traits, life experiences, and even what lies ahead in the future. A horoscope reading from an experienced astrologer or psychic reader can help you to create clarity around your current circumstances and plan for what's next.

Horoscopes provide unique insights into our lives, helping to confirm decisions we may have made or give us guidance on which path to take. With deeper understanding of ourselves, others and our potential futures, we can make choices that are right for us. An online psychic reader specializing in astrology will be able to use their skills to help you make better decisions.

No matter your current circumstances, astrology can be a great way to gain understanding of yourself and the world around you. It allows us to cultivate greater self-awareness and provide clarity around our goals, dreams and life purpose.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can benefit from getting a psychic reading?

A psychic reading can be beneficial for anyone who is looking for greater insight and clarity into their life. Whether you have questions or concerns, or just want to gain a better understanding of yourself and your world, a psychic reading can provide invaluable assistance in helping you make sense of it all.

Can online psychics be trusted?

Every online psychic and site in this article can be trusted as they have tons of experience, with some dating back decades. For instance, California Psychics utilize an extremely stringent process to vet their online psychics. Other websites on the list have privacy and security tools that ensure client protection above all.

Can an online psychic provide the answer you are seeking?

No, genuine psychics will only provide you with honest insights. They aim to help you in recognizing the life paths that are not in harmony with your individual purpose. The role of a psychic reader is to assist you in finding your own way and not steer you towards one of their preferences.

Are online psychics accurate?

The accuracy of online psychic readings can vary depending on the experience level of the reader, their chosen method, and the openness of the person receiving the reading. Generally, online psychics provide accurate readings; however, it is important to be aware of potential scams.

To ensure you receive an accurate reading, it is best to stick with reputable psychic websites that have been reviewed and recommended by users. Additionally, be open and honest with the psychic about your questions and concerns; this will help ensure a more accurate reading.

Do you get the same accurate psychic readings via phone as you do in person?

Most believe a psychic visitation requires colorful drapes, crystal balls, runes, and a shadowy dark room. It is also a common misconception that you must be in the same room as the psychic reader.

This is not the case, as the best psychic isn't hindered by time or space. Real psychics can tap into your energy field from wherever you are.

You, as a client, need to trust the psychic reader and the process to get accurate psychic readings. It doesn't matter what your communication method is, be it via phone, email, or video chat.

How to Choose the Best Psychic Reading Websites

Here are some questions to consider asking yourself when finding a psychic reading site:

What is the level of experience of the psychics on the spiritual readings site?

Are customers satisfied with the services offered by the psychics?

Does the spiritual readings site offer any kind of satisfaction guarantee?

Can customers connect with the psychics via video call, email, chat, or phone?

Are there any free minutes offered by the spiritual readings site?

The answers to these questions will help you assess the reputation of a site when conducting business. Reputable online psychic sites should prioritize convenience, customer experience, and accurate readings to ensure a positive experience. By asking the right questions, you can trust that you are making an informed decision.