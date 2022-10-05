Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Second Baptist Church and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Second Baptist Church, visit https://secondbaptistrva.org/jazzchristmas/

Second Baptist Church is thrilled to be this year’s home of A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck. Second Baptist Church will host five performances: December 2 at 7pm, December 3 at 4pm and 7pm, December 4 at 2pm and 5:30pm. A Jazz Christmas, featuring talented local musicians, will present both sacred and secular seasonal favorites in a variety of genres including traditional big band, Dixieland, rock and R&B. Performances will benefit the Richmond community through a partnership with Urban Hope.

Founded in 2000, Urban Hope is a local housing nonprofit partnering with clients to help them gain financial health, secure safe, quality, affordable rental housing, and chart pathways to homeownership. Inspired by their faith, Urban Hope’s mission is to make home a cornerstone of opportunity by keeping it affordable. They work tirelessly with families living on incomes mostly between $19k and $45k per year. As one of their tenants describes, “housing impacts everything, it’s sort of like a domino effect, at Urban Hope you feel better, you want to do better, and you know you can get better.” Proceeds from A Jazz Christmas will help Urban Hope build a duplex in the East End of Richmond, providing an affordable home to two households in need. A Jazz Christmas with David Esleck is excited about the opportunity to partner with Urban Hope to build a more inclusive and just community where everyone can find a home.

A Jazz Christmas features David Esleck (EÉ-slick). Dr. Esleck is perhaps best known to Richmonders as the leader of the David Esleck Trio, named “Best Jazz Group in Richmond” by Style Weekly. He performs around the country as well as internationally, and his recordings have been listed for Grammy awards. He is currently on the faculty at the University of Richmond, teaching jazz performance, jazz history, and jazz piano.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit secondbaptistrva.org for box office hours or to purchase tickets online. Second Baptist is located at the corner or River Rd. and Gaskins Rd at 9614 River Rd.

Show Times:

December 2 | 7:00 pm

December 3 | 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm

December 4 | 2:00 pm & 5:30 pm