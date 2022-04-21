Step into the thought-provoking world of Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Science Museum of Virginia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Science Museum of Virginia , visit https://smv.org/.

Skin is the way we face our world. Uniquely personal yet universal, this diverse organ acts as a living interface between organisms and their environment. A new compelling touring exhibition, Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, now open at the Science Museum of Virginia invites guests to discover the superpowers of skin through multi-sensory experiences that explore how skin can protect, inspire and shape identity.

We all have skin, but what exactly is it? Is it a defense system, an adaptive armor, a tool for self-expression, or something much more complex? This exhibition examines these questions and more through thoughtfully curated specimens, engaging tactile experiences, and immersive multimedia presentations that explore the anatomy of skin, its key functions, and how this vital organ plays a role in communication and social interaction.

From scales to feathers to fur and more, there are a wide variety of creatures across the animal kingdom with skin that has evolved to suit their specific needs. For example, some animals have armored skin to protect them from predators, while others have camouflage skin that allows them to blend in with their surroundings. From snake scales to otter fur to shark skin, you’ll be amazed at the diversity of skin and its complex array of adaptations across the animal kingdom, with some unique properties even inspiring new technologies. By experiencing different types of skin up close, you’ll gain a new appreciation for the importance of this beautiful and essential organ that all animals, including humans, share. So, the next time you get a chance to interact with another member of the incredible animal kingdom, take a closer look at its skin. You may be surprised by just how adaptable and ingenious it really is.

Alongside dozens of scaley and furry animal specimens, this exhibition also turns the scientific lens on humans and explores how biology has shaped the complexities of human identity. Skin is an essential part of every organism’s anatomy and human skin is no different. Just like every other species, our skin has evolved over time to help protect against various environmental factors. While much remains unknown about the underlying genetics of human skin color, guests will discover one of the main components of skin tone adaptation is related to geographical location and the body’s attempt to help improve vitamin D absorption and protection against harmful UV radiation. Beyond the science of skin color, this exhibition helps create an open dialogue about the layers of meaning humans have associated with skin color throughout history and how our ever-evolving social and political climate has influenced shifting ideas of race and culture in our modern world.

Come learn about the incredible diversity of skin! This epic-dermis exhibition is a must-see for anyone interested in wildlife, biology and anthropology. Or someone who is just plain curious! From its role in protecting our bodies to its unique relationship with our environment, you’ll be amazed at skin’s fascinating properties. This exhibition will entertain and educate guests of all ages!

Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity is included with Science Museum admission, which is $16 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors, and $10 for preschool age children. Children 2 and under are free.

Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity was created by the California Academy of Sciences and modified for travel and distributed by the Science Museum of Minnesota. The exhibition is generously supported by Susan and Nicholas Pritzker and Family and is sponsored locally by Dermatology Associates of Virginia, Patient First and Richmond Dermatology.