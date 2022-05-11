The Kickers enjoy successful opening month of play in April; Prepare to welcome MLS Club to City Stadium

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Richmond Kickers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Richmond Kickers, visit [website].

After a strong start to the 2022 season with five matches unbeaten in its first six, the Richmond Kickers hosted their monumental 30th Season Anniversary Celebration during their next home match on May 7 against Forward Madison FC before hosting Charlotte FC of the MLS in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32 on May 11.

The 30th Season Anniversary Celebration marked an unprecedented moment in US Soccer as the Kickers celebrate 30 seasons of continuous operation as a professional soccer club. Alumni from the Kickers’ inaugural 1993 team, including current Kickers’ Chairman and President, Rob Ukrop, who was a striker on the original team was honored during the match.

A team with history dating prior to the start of the MLS also had the opportunity to host an MLS club at City Stadium for the first time since the 2015 season when Charlotte came to town for a single-elimination match. One of the oldest clubs in US Soccer duked it out with one of US Soccer’s newest clubs Charlotte in its inaugural season. Charlotte sports marquee players like Austrian defender Christian Fuchs who has a storied career in Europe under his belt. European soccer fans recognized Fuchs as one of the pivotal members of Leicester City’s Cinderella 2015-16 title-winning season in the English Premier League.

The Kickers sought their first win over an MLS team since the 2011 season when they beat Sporting Kansas City to make it to the Open Cup Semifinals.

The Roos kicked off their season on April 2 when they won 4-0 over 2021 USL League One playoff rivals, FC Tucson, in front of over 4,000 fans at City Stadium. Over the course of the month, the Kickers amassed a 4-1-1 record across all competitions which included two wins in the single-elimination Open Cup.

Leading the team is Emiliano Terzaghi who reigned back-to-back USL League One Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winners during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In just two seasons in the River City, the Argentine talisman set the new record for goals scored in a season and is currently the league’s all-time leading goal scorer.

The Kickers returned an important core of players from the 2021 season that saw the team make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They’ve picked up where they left off and have been recognized by the league during weekly awards.

At the beginning of the season, the Richmond Kickers moved back to the top of the USL League The team ranks tied for first in the league in goals scored with seven while conceding the second-fewest goals in the league (3). The Kickers have turned City Stadium into a fortress, going unbeaten in 16 straight matches at home dating back to May 8, 2021.

The Kickers had the weekend off before they hosted the Forward Madison on May 7. Then, the Kickers hosted on Charlotte FC on Wednesday, May 11 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

