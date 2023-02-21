Spring into the blossoming housing market with Providence Hill Real Estate

Sponsored - Flowers aren’t the only thing that will blossom this Spring! The Spring Real Estate market is upon us, and we are here with a Richmond Real Estate Market Update to ensure you are up to date on current and projected market trends.

Spring is typically the busiest season in Real Estate because individuals start listing their homes when the weather starts warming up & the holiday rush is finished. This spring is no different, and we are already seeing a slight increase in new listings for sale in the Richmond area. For anyone considering listing their home for sale, now is an excellent time because homeowners are currently sitting on the most equity they have ever had at any point in history as prices and property values continue to rise.

After a year of declining, homebuilder sentiment rose at the beginning of 2023, which is great news for all. This means builders predict a rise in new construction homes as mortgage rates trend lower. So while searching for your next home, new construction may be a great option!

If buying a resale home, know what you can afford and make quick decisions. Then, be prepared to submit your best offer quickly & work with your REALTOR® to create an offer you’re comfortable with.

To get the most value for your home sale or purchase, contact the experienced brokerage, Providence Hill Real Estate. We would love to guide you through every step of the process! Our real estate firm is committed to serving our clients before, during, and after purchasing or selling their dream home. Our strategy includes staging consultation, certified home measurements, professional photography, and a comprehensive marketing plan tailored to your goals.

If you’re looking to buy or sell your home, we are here to help. ProvidenceHillRVA.com