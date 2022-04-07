Richmond Real Estate: Spring Market Update

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Providence Hill Real Estate and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Providence Hill Real Estate, visit https://www.phrehomes.com/

The Richmond housing market has seen a significant uptick in recent weeks, as real estate transactions are quickly increasing as we enter spring. The current housing statistics show that homes are selling significantly over asking, more than 14% of their list prices. Homes are also selling faster than ever before; the average days on the market are down by 15%, meaning homes are selling for historic high prices faster. With those statistics, it’s no surprise that inventory is at historic lows. In fact, inventory levels in the Richmond Metro area are down by about 48%. Inventory is at historic lows, with very high buyer demand.

This spring is the optimal time to sell because favorable terms for the seller are at an all-time high. And Americans continue to view real estate as the best overall long-term investment.

If you’re buying a home, know what you can afford and make quick decisions. Be prepared to submit your best offer quickly & work with your REALTOR® to create an offer that you’re comfortable with. Interest rates are increasing to combat inflation, so buyers should lock in rates quickly.

To get the most value for your home sale or purchase, an experienced agent at Providence Hill Real Estate can guide you through every step of the process. Our real estate firm is committed to serving our clients before, during, and after the purchase or sale of their dream home. Our strategy includes staging consultation, certified home measurements, professional photography, and a comprehensive marketing plan tailored to our clients’ goals.

If you’re looking to buy or sell your home, we are here to help. PHREhomes.com

All data from Central Virginia Regional MLS.