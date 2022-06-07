Richmond Real Estate Market Continues to Thrive

Sponsored - As we head into the summer months, the Richmond housing market continues to remain very competitive fueled by high demand and slightly increasing inventory over the last few weeks. Richmond homes are selling quickly, with an average of 8 days on market.

The average sale price of a home in Richmond was $325K last month, up 14.2% since last year. The average sales price per square foot in Richmond is $210, up 14.1% from last year.

The booming housing market over the last two years has put Richmond on the map as people move from larger cities looking for more affordability. Richmond is an ideal relocation option with a competitively low price per square foot, comparatively low real estate taxes, great schools and an affordable cost of living.

Richmond has also crafted a 1.5 billion dollar redevelopment plan downtown around the Coliseum to include renovated and redeveloped condos, retail and commercial space. This redevelopment plan will likely increase the property value of Richmond homes in and around downtown in the coming years.

As we celebrate our one year anniversary as a firm, Providence Hill Real Estate is committed to the continued growth of the housing marketing, our Richmond community and our clients. Our firm of 20 agents is committed to serving our clients before, during and after the purchase or sale of their home. We have a strategic marketing plan that we pair with a customized seller plan based on our clients’ specific needs, goals, and hopes.

If you’re looking to buy or sell your home, now is the time, and we are here to help. PHREhomes.com. Watch our first podcast episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvnjzefSMBo