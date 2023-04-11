Richmond Real Estate Market Continues to Bloom this Spring

Sponsored - Richmond, Virginia - The spring real estate market in Richmond, Virginia, has shown strength and stability in 2023. As the weather and the housing market heat up, more buyers are looking for their dream homes in Richmond.

According to data from the Richmond Association of Realtors, the Metro Richmond median home price in March 2023 was $357,560, a slight increase from last year. Additionally, 1,183 total homes were sold in March 2023, a 16.8% increase from last year’s 1,013.

Courtesy of CVRMLS

Real estate experts attribute the Richmond housing market’s continued strength to various factors, including a growing economy & the city’s reputation as a great place to live, work, and raise a family. These factors have continued to attract homebuyers from across the country.

If you have been considering selling your home, now may be the time. With low housing inventory across the metro area, many sellers see higher-than-expected sales prices and favorable terms.

The market remains competitive for buyers. Low inventory and high demand mean that homes are selling quickly and often for above the asking price. As a result, buyers looking for their dream home in Richmond need to be prepared to act swiftly and make competitive offers to secure the property they want.

