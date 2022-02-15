Non-profit Project 1619 working to tell truth about first enslaved Africans who arrived in North America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You may have been taught that the first enslaved Africans in North America arrived in Jamestown. But recent research suggests that’s not the case.

Instead, Hampton native Calvin Pearson and his non-profit Project 1619, have discovered the first enslaved people actually arrived in what is now Fort Monroe. Currently, he’s working to spread the truth.

“Year 1619 is one of the most important events in America’s history,” said Pearson.

If the waters could talk, maybe they could tell us about the history that’s often been overlooked.

“We have history here in Hampton that nobody else can tell. No other state has our history. Virginia has so many firsts because we’re the oldest colony in the U.S., so when we tell the story of the first Africans, that’s Hampton’s story, that’s Fort Monroe’s story - nobody can tell that stories,” said Pearson.

At what is now Fort Monroe, historians say the first Africans in English Northern America arrived after being ripped away from their homeland.

“We have documentation that goes back to 1619, 1620 that shows us exactly how many Africans were sold,” said Pearson. “We know which plantation they ended up on, but the fact is, this information has been there for the past 403 years.”

But for centuries, that story was ignored or twisted.

“A lot of historians did not do research, they copied other people’s work. There are a lot of history books that are still telling a false narrative,” said Pearson. “There’s a lot of things in our history that needs to be corrected and needs to be told truthfully.”

Pearson is the founder of Project 1619, not to be confused with the New York Times’ 1619 project.

“Our organization banded together to go back and do the research, and then tell the true stories,” said Pearson.

The group is uncovering true stories, such as where the first enslaved Africans arrived. It wasn’t in Jamestown, but rather at what was then known as Old Point Comfort in 1619.

“When we talk about first enslaved Africans, this is not Black history; this is America’s history. You can’t tell the truth the full story of America without telling the story of the enslavement of Black people,” said Pearson.

In early 1619 the group of between 20 to 30 Angolans were captured from the Kingdom of Ndongo (en-dongo) by a Portuguese slave ship.

On the way to the Caribbean that ship was attacked by two British ships, the English pirates stealing the human cargo.

In late august 1619, the White Lion landed in Virginia. It’s history that Pearson says he didn’t learn growing up.

“These are parts of history that you can’t ignore. You cannot sweep them under the rug,” said Pearson.

For nearly five decades, Pearson has rallied to educate everyone about the true legacy of the first generation of enslaved Africans.

“Those that were brought here were kings and queens, and princes and princesses, they were engineers, they were astronomers, they were mathematicians,” said Pearson.

Pearson believes his research factored into President Barrack Obama’s decision to declare Fort Monroe a national monument in 2011. But Pearson says the work is far from over.

“What we’re trying to do is correct the footnotes of history that has been inaccurate about the first slaves of Africans,” said Pearson.

