Sponsored - Richmond’s favorite hometown race is back and ready to get the party going on November 11! The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and VCU Health Richmond 8k all take place on the same day to make one epic race weekend showcasing the very best our area has to offer. Enthusiastic spectators, historical neighborhoods, stunning fall foliage, NBC12 Party Zones, live entertainment and more line the course and it all culminates in a downhill riverfront finish. Whether you run 26.2, 13.1, or 4.97 miles or cheer your favorite runners on, you’ll discover exactly why Richmond is the home of America’s Friendliest Marathon!

This year the start times have changed with the full marathon starting at 7:00am, the half marathon at 7:15am, and the 8k at 7:30am. We all know the long-distance runners love an early kick off, and this change will be the perfect way for all the participants to really come together at the CoStar Group Post-Race Party. Brown’s Island is an ideal setting for celebrating your accomplishment complete with countless photo opportunities to show off your new medal, Papa John’s pizza, and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery beer.

One of the best attributes of the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is that the three distance options really enable you to assemble your dream race day squad! Get a group together, lace up, train together, support each other, and then hype each other up at the start line. If you have any non-running friends or family that still want to be a part of the action encourage them to post up at an NBC12 Party Zone or host a Community Spirit Group. Not only will they have an incredible time, they’ll inspire others and be eligible for a cash prize!

These spirit groups make a huge impact on the course atmosphere. Besides lifting the spirits of tired runners and walkers, they also highlight how amazing the Richmond community is. The same could be said of the plethora of aid stations, junk food stops, and our famous pickle juice stop all manned by stellar volunteers. A smile, a high five, or an encouraging sign are never far out of reach when you run Richmond.

All our participants are treated like VIPs and you’d be hard pressed to find a more fun shindig than the CoStar Post-Race Party. However, there is a way to level up. Whether you’re a townie or visiting for the big event, there’s the option to upgrade your race experience with our Run Richmond Premium Package. Your accomplishment is huge, so the vibes should match it. This add-on includes:

Expedited Packet Pick-Up at the Expo. In the event you can’t make it to the expo, you can pick up your packet on race morning at the pre-race hospitality area

Indoor Pre-Race hospitality near the start line, including coffee, bottled water, food, and private bathrooms from 5:30 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Access to the invite-only Party Area within the CoStar Post Race Party which includes heated accommodations and special food and drink from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Special Bag Check, with your bag waiting for you in the invite-only Party Area after your race

Special parking near the start on race day

Shuttle back to your parking area after the race

Champagne toast

An exclusive finisher gift only available to Premium Package members

So start your training plan today and come see what all the hype is about! Richmond is a race people chose to run over and over again. The community support is the secret sauce, and it’s definitely why our hometown race has been crowned ‘America’s Friendliest Marathon’. You’ll cross the finish line and you’ll have a blast doing it. Register now at www.richmondmarathon.org.