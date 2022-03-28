It’s not RVA without the 10k!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Metro Richmond Sports Backers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Metro Richmond Sports Backers, visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/.

Here’s everything you need to know about the April 23 event!

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger is back and better than ever! On April 23, the biggest and best RVA tradition will return to Richmond, Virginia, as 20,000 runners and walkers journey along beautiful Monument Avenue in pursuit of crossing the 10k finish line. 2022 will mark the 23rd running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, and perhaps even more notable is the fact that the 6.2-mile road race returns to its traditional format on Broad Street, Monument Avenue, and Franklin Street for the first time since 2019. Since its creation in 2000, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has become one of the largest 10k road races in the USA, with over 525,000 participants taking part in that time.

“We are very excited about Sports Backers’ plans to return to the traditional in-person event for 2022. The enthusiasm for the in-person experience is evident from the many participants who look forward to the energy, interaction, and camaraderie that the 10k provides,” said Bobby Ukrop, CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. “We can’t wait to see everyone on April 23rd for the 23rd running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger!”

Race day promises no shortage of energy and camaraderie. As 20,000 runners and walkers take turns toeing or dancing across the start line, Richmond community members will line Monument Avenue to cheer on their friends, family members, coworkers, and perfect strangers. Bands, DJs, and spirit groups take their place up and down the race course, providing participants with local entertainment, over-the-top cheer sections, and the encouragement needed to reach the finish line. Homes along Monument Avenue, with residents eager to be a part of the event, don “Official Porch Party” signs and add a unique blend of energy and excitement to the event atmosphere in their own way—some hang hard-to-miss banners on the front of their home, while others pass out treats or have themed parties.

The swag and finisher items are always a crowd favorite. This year’s medal, which all participants will receive after crossing the finish line on April 23, celebrates the vibrant colors of spring along the 10k course and features elements of the 10k participant shirt, which was designed by Hamilton Glass, a renowned public artist based in Richmond.

Both the medal and shirt feature architectural elements and multiple patterns characteristic of Glass’ style, while also symbolic of the Richmond region coming together for a shared experience in crossing the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k finish line.

The return of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger to its traditional in-person format and course location also means the return of the Sheehy Post Race Festival. The festival, with a new partnership with Sheehy Auto Stores, provides participants a chance to catch their breath and celebrate their accomplishments after crossing the finish line. Features of the Sheehy Post Race Festival include:

Live Music

Post-race food and beverages for participants

Vendor, sponsor, and charity booths

Photo Opportunities

10k Family Meeting Area

Awards Ceremony

“Sheehy Auto Stores is proud to support the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger and help participants celebrate their achievements on race day,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores and an avid runner himself. “We strive to encourage healthy communities and applaud everyone taking part in the 10k for their commitment to living their best lives.”

Whether you’re in pursuit of a 6.2-mile personal record or prefer a casual stroll, we guarantee an unforgettable experience featuring costumed runners, live bands, porch parties, tree-lined streets, historic homes, stunning architecture, and more! If you haven’t felt the buzz in the air yet, you will—the event promises to be extra special this year. The 10k is an annual RVA tradition, and the energy and community spirit that comes with it in 2022 will surely be better than ever as it comes at a time when those things have been missed over the past two years.

Don’t miss one of the most fun and well-supported races in the country! Sign up today at sportsbackers.org.