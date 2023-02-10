It’s not RVA without the 10k!

Sponsored - Here’s everything you need to know about the April 22 event!

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger is back and better than ever! On April 22, the biggest and best RVA tradition will return to Richmond, Virginia, as 20,000 runners and walkers journey along beautiful Monument Avenue in pursuit of crossing the 10k finish line. 2023 will mark the 24th running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, the 6.2-mile road race which takes place on Broad Street, Monument Avenue, and Franklin. Since its creation in 2000, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has become one of the largest 10k road races in the USA, with over 540,000 participants taking part in that time.

“The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has always been a community celebration of wellness and active living that brings the Richmond region together in a day full of energy and fun. We’re so excited for the 2023 event,” said Meghan Keogh, race director for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger. “We’re hoping to make this year even more impactful on our community with over 20,000 participants, all of which wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, community partners, or volunteers.”

Race day promises no shortage of energy and camaraderie. As 20,000 runners and walkers take turns toeing or dancing across the start line, Richmond community members will line Monument Avenue to cheer on their friends, family members, coworkers, and perfect strangers. Bands, DJs, and spirit groups take their place up and down the race course, providing participants with local entertainment, over-the-top cheer sections, and the encouragement needed to reach the finish line. Homes along Monument Avenue, with residents eager to be a part of the event, don “Official 10k Spirit Contest presented by the Richmond Experience” signs and add a unique blend of energy and excitement to the event atmosphere in their own way—some hang hard-to-miss banners on the front of their home, while others pass out treats or have themed parties.

The new contest format aims to celebrate the groups that famously cheer on 10k participants by awarding superlatives and cash prizes. Judges will select one participating group to receive a Grand Prize of $250. Judges will also select winners for Best Porch Party, Judges Choice, Most Spirited, and Best Theme. The groups selected for each of these superlatives will win $100.

The swag and finisher items are always a crowd favorite. This year’s medal, which all participants will receive after crossing the finish line on April 22, celebrates the dogwood flowers along the 10k course and the popular turnaround point on the course. It also features elements of the 10k participant shirt, which was designed by Frank Anderson, a 5-time participant in the event and graphic designer based in Richmond.

The suncatcher design on the medal and the bright colors of the shirt share elements of the architecture and stained-glass participants see along Monument Avenue.

The return of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger also means the return of the Sheehy Post Race Festival, although it will largely be held in Monroe Park this year. The festival provides participants a chance to catch their breath and celebrate their accomplishments after crossing the finish line. Features of the Sheehy Post Race Festival include:

Live Music

Post-race food and beverages for participants

Vendor, sponsor, and charity booths

Photo Opportunities

Awards Ceremony

“Sheehy Auto Stores is proud to support the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger and help participants celebrate their achievements on race day,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores and an avid runner himself. “We strive to encourage healthy communities and applaud everyone taking part in the 10k for their commitment to living their best lives.”

Kids can also join in the fun with a 1-mile event of their own! The Atlantic Union Bank 10k Mini kids run will take place immediately before the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on April 22, with finishers utilizing the same finish line as the 10k. The one-mile fun run for kids ages 4-12 introduces participants to the benefits of active living at an early age, and is an exciting culmination of the spring running season for many Kids Run RVA run clubs in schools and communities around the Richmond region.

Whether you’re in pursuit of a 6.2-mile personal record or prefer a casual stroll, we guarantee an unforgettable experience featuring costumed runners, live bands, porch parties, tree-lined streets, historic homes, stunning architecture, and more! If you haven’t felt the buzz in the air yet, you will—the event promises to be extra special this year. The 10k is an annual RVA tradition, and the energy and community spirit that comes with it in 2023 will surely be better than ever.

Don’t miss one of the most fun and well-supported races in the country! Sign up today at sportsbackers.org.