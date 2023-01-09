VSU and JMI Launch The Big Dipper Innovations Summit, Jan. 12

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of JMI and Virginia State University (VSU) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about JMI and Virginia State University (VSU), visit www.bigdippersummit.com.

JMI and Virginia State University (VSU) will launch the inaugural Big Dipper Innovation Summit (Big Dipper) this week. The multi-faceted three-day experience runs from Thursday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at VSU’s Multi-Purpose Center.

The Big Dipper is designed to spotlight the foremost thought leaders and talents in tech, innovation, sustainability, entrepreneurship, music, and culture.

“The summit is a destination for creators, entrepreneurs, big dreamers, big thinkers, makers and curators who want to talk innovation, new ideas and the next frontier across major industries and emerging markets,” said Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Summit co-founder, JMI.

Featuring a variety of speakers and presenters, the Big Dipper invites attendees to:

A full list of presenters is available on the Big Dipper website.

“The Big Dipper Innovation Summit experience will serve as a catalyst for attracting, preparing and developing informed, capable and ethical leaders,” said VSU President Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D. “We are beyond excited to be a part of the journey.”

Big Dipper opens Thursday with the Kickoff Coffee Conversation, followed by Big Sky Vision, a session that brings together entrepreneurs who have been able to successfully challenge their own notions of something bigger than big and move into areas of opportunity they previously thought unimaginable.

The weekend culminates on Saturday with the 2023 Freedom Classic Festival. Programming will be highlighted by the double-header matchup between HBCU rivals VUU and VSU women’s and men’s basketball teams. Learn more and purchase tickets at www.freedomclassicfestival.com.

Also featured on Thursday are sessions addressing the State of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Black Entrepreneurship, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). There will be a luncheon session focused on Black Travel, and a keynote address on New Policy Initiatives.

Programming on Friday, January 13 features sessions on Community Reinvestment, Health Innovation, Investments and Finance, and Agriculture. The focus of Friday’s keynote luncheon is Culture and Media, and the afternoon closes out with the Innovation Next pitch competition where attendees will hear from emerging innovators who are making sense of complex challenges and turning them into lucrative opportunities. The winner takes home a $50,000 prize.

Each day, during sessions and transitions, there will be opportunities for guests and attendees to network and engage in experiential activations as part of Big Dipper.

Additional programming includes breakout sessions on both days, and the Mega Mentors Fine Arts Benefit & Sale to be held at the Hippodrome in Richmond on January 13. Friday night also features Art of Noise, a DJ Dance party featuring surprise guests, from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at the VSU Multipurpose Center.

For full details, and to register and purchase tickets, visit www.bigdippersummit.com.

About VSU: VSU is the nation’s first state supported HBCU to offer both a college program and a normal program, thereby opening doors for transformative experiences, opportunities, and access to a diverse population of lifelong learners in an inclusive environment for more than 130 years. www.vsu.edu.

About JMI: JMI is a brand strategy and consulting firm focused on community engagement. They serve as a bridge, building dialogue and trust to forge meaningful, lasting relationships between their clients and communities. www.johnsonmarketing.com.