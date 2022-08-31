Henrico Adult Education offers learning opportunities for any age

Sponsored - As students prepare to return to school this month, the ages of some of the Henrico County Public Schools students may be surprising. “We have students 18 – 80 returning this school year,” said the Henrico Adult Education’s Administrator, Greg Lawson. The Adult Education Center (AEC) believes that is never too late to participate in learning opportunities. “Our goal is to provide educational chooses that will enrich our community,” said Lawson.

Henrico Adult Education (AEC) is one of the best continuing education centers in the Metro-Richmond area. AEC is a department of Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS). At AEC Adults 18 and older can earn work skills and industry certifications for almost one third the cost of similar programs in the community. Additionally, the center offers General Educational Development (GED) classes, English Language Acquisition (ELA) classes, workforce readiness and development, and medical and health classes.

AEC has two locations in Henrico. The Mt. Vernon Complex is located at 7850 Carousel Lane, Henrico, VA 23294. The Nine Mile Road Center at 201 East Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, VA 23075. This fall the west end location will be moving to a new location at Regency Mall at 1420 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23229.

“We believe in second chances,” is one of the inspiration quotes that is visible on Henrico Adult Education Center’s (AEC) website. “Many of our students are working to improve their lives through education,” said Angela Watson, Outreach Coordinator. “We offer an opportunity for them to complete their goals in settings that are not too overwhelming and where they can work at there on pace in most circumstances.” F

Fletcher Taylor, 80, is a current GED student at AEC. “Right now, I am a minister, and I didn’t finish school. I wanted to go back to school and get my GED. Adult Education made it easy for me to register and attend classes. ‘It’s waking up some neurons. I love it,” said Taylor.

AEC classes are offered in the mornings and evenings to accommodate for students who work. AEC also has virtual or online and hybrid model classes that students can participate in without coming into the buildings. Residents of Richmond City and the surrounding countries can attend classes at AEC.

AEC serves one of the largest enrollments of English language learners in Virginia. The English Language Acquisition (ELA) program provides classes to students who are beginning English speakers and students at more advanced stages of their English language comprehension.

https://blogs.henrico.k12.va.us/adulteducation/