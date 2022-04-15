Henrico County Schools can help adults, too!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Henrico County Public Schools Adult Education and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Henrico County Public Schools Adult Education, visit https://blogs.henrico.k12.va.us/adulteducation/.

It’s easy to think that Henrico County Public Schools are only for educating the future of this nation, but we work with helping the present as well!

HCPS has many options for adult education for those seeking to better themselves in their careers, learn English, and even help older residents stay sharp!

- We offer health and medical training courses at competitive rates.

- Our Practical Nursing program is consistently one of the top-rated programs in Virginia.

- We offer English literacy courses to nonnative English speakers.

- The Golden Age Program provides free tuition to Henrico County residents, age 60 or older.

- Two convenient locations are available in both Eastern and Western Henrico.

- Select classes are available online.

- We partner with local organizations and businesses to provide quality educational options for Central Virginia residents.

”We believe in second chances,” is one of the inspiration quotes that is visible on Henrico Adult Education Center’s (AEC) website. AEC offers opportunities for adults to continue their education.

Residents of Richmond City and the surrounding countries can attend classes at AEC. Classes are offered in-person, online or hybrid models. AEC programs include basic education, GED, English Language Acquisition, workforce readiness and development, and transition to post-secondary education and medical and health classes.

Fletcher Taylor, 80, is a current GED student at AEC. “Right now, I am a minister and I didn’t finish school. I wanted to go back to school and get my GED. Adult Education made it easy for me to register and attend classes. It’s waking up some neurons. I love it,” said Taylor.