Heroes Assemble! Charity Comic Con Comes to the Dewey Gottwald Center Richmond, VA: Halloween comes early at the family fun event of the season!

Sponsored - Richmond-based non-profit Geek Wellness Education is hosting their third annual comic convention fundraiser at the Dewey Gottwald Center on October 21st, and whether you arrive in costume or not, you can help people in need just by having fun with your family.

Appearing in person to meet fans will be several heroic Hollywood celebrities. Confirmed guests include Osric Chau (Kevin Tran on Supernatural), Sara Mitich (Lieutenant commander Nilsson on Star Trek Discovery) and Carrie Henn (Newt in Aliens). In addition, acclaimed monster make-up effects expert Tyler Green of SyFy’s Face Off will be on hand to teach a STEM-certified class on how to paint your own zombie Halloween mask (extra charge required for materials).

Osric Chau (“Kevin Tran” on Supernatural) will be one of the celebrity guests at Heroes Assemble 3.

Creature FX artist Tyler Green (of SyFy’s Face Off series) will be at Heroes Assemble 3 to teach a STEM-certified class on how to paint your own Halloween mask.

The family fun continues with a Barbie-inspired fashion show featuring professional models, in addition to Richmond’s cosplayers showcasing their own superheroic designs. Also, Richmond will once again honor real life superheroes, with this year’s honorees being local female Science teachers, in a ceremony sponsored by Diamonds Direct, Discover Richmond, Shield N Sheath, Pinky’s and RVA Hospitality. For those who like to shop, the Halloween Vendor Village will feature over 50 local crafters selling jewelry, art, home decor, toys and other items.

Model Natasha Jones at the Fashion Show portion of last year’s Heroes Assemble (photo by Jonathan Carbrera).

Last year’s Heroes Assemble celebration of real life superheroes honored the work of local nurses such as Jasmine Lunt (left) and Cullen Williams (photo by Brittney Currie).

Children 10 and under get in free, and 100% of the profits will go to GWE’s mission to serve the mental health needs of our community.

Tickets and information can be found on GWE’s website at https://gwecontact.org/convention-info.

Geek Wellness Education Inc is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that brings mental health and social community information to the superhero and science fiction fan communities. Locally, their Heroes Assemble initiative uplifts children who are battling life-threatening illnesses while their Superhero Self Esteem initiative talks to school children about mental health. They have also held events that use concepts from Power Rangers, Lord of the Rings, GI Joe and more to help those in need. They are proud members of the Mental Health Storytelling Coalition, and are working with their media and non-profit partners to shape the Mental Health Media Guide for use in film and television productions.