Light Up the Night: Join 1708 Gallery for the 2022 InLight event Nov. 18-19

It’s almost time for 1780 Gallery’s 15th annual InLight! The public exhibition of contemporary art, known as InLight, is taking place the nights of November 18-19, 2022 at Bryan Park in Richmond, Virginia. The InLight show will be from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. both nights.

Curated by Tiffany Barber and Wesley Taylor, InLight will feature works that engage with and expand upon the histories and current activities that comprise Bryan Park. These include Gabriel’s Rebellion and its legacies; the park’s wildlife and native flora and fauna; current recreational uses; and the park’s significance to its surrounding communities.

The exhibits will focus on the ideas of gathering, dwelling, play and contemplation, among others. The art display features multimedia, sculpture, installation, performance, community-based works, and virtual projects that utilize light-based platforms, like projections and lighting design, to be experienced in the dark.

InLight takes place at night and happens at a different location in Richmond each year. Past sites include Chimborazo Park; Great Shiplock Park; the streets, facades, and alleyways of Richmond’s downtown Arts District; and the sculpture garden and grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

InLight 2022 Artists

Zalika Azim

Sara Bouchard + Jared Duesterhaus

Elizabeth Coffey

Nyssa Collins

Stephanie Dinkins

Nathaniel Donnett

Meredith Drum

Kyle Epps

Gene A. Felice II + Coaction Lab

Dream Hampton + Sterling Toles

Massa Lemu

Eric Millikin

Kayla Payne

Holden Treadway

Luis Vasquez La Roche

InLight Community Partners include Art on Wheels, Henderson Middle School and Studio Two Three.

Sponsors so far include the National Endowment for the Arts, Windsor Foundation, CultureWorks, E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, Altria, Peachtree House Foundation, Capital One, Oliver Properties, and NewMarket.

To stay up to date on event details, please visit 1708INLIGHT.ORG. To contact 1708 Gallery, call 804-643-1708 or email info@1708gallery.org.