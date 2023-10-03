This weekend is NIGHTMARE WEEKEND!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of GalaxyCon and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about GalaxyCon, visit https://galaxycon.com/.

Get ready for a spine-tingling, spooktacular, and hair-raising weekend with GalaxyCon’s Nightmare Weekend in Richmond!

Join us on the weekend of Oct. 13 - 15 for three days of ghouls, ghosts, cosplay, celebrities, and all sorts of scary fun at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Doors open at 2 p.m on Oct. 13 until 2 a.m., 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 14, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 15.

GalaxyCon is one of Richmond’s premier geek events, and the Nightmare Weekend is sure to delight anyone! From panels on horror favorites to cosplay contests that could net you $4,000 in cash, you’re sure to find something to enjoy.

GalaxyCon’s exhibit hall is one of the best venues for vendors dealing in pop culture, horror, and gaming, featuring dozens of vendors from across the Southeast.

Tickets for the event can be bought at the convention center or early online.

Whatever your ghoulish intent, we look forward to seeing you on Oct. 13 - 15 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.