GalaxyCon Richmond is This Weekend!

Tickets are on sale for GalaxyCon Richmond!

The event is this weekend, March 24-26, 2023, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Join fans from across the galaxy and celebrate Comic Books, Pop Culture, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Anime, Gaming, Cosplay, and more!

GalaxyCon Richmond is more than a comic-con! It’s a 3-day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, creators, wrestlers, fan groups, panelists, and PEOPLE LIKE YOU!

Some celebrities will take part in a ribbon cutting to kick off the weekend’s festivities. Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall, News Radio, A Bug’s Life), Terry Farrell (Deep Space Nine, Becker), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, Spin City), and Brian O’Halloran (Clerks franchise) will welcome the thousands of fans to the Richmond Convention Center at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

Other individuals in the early 2023 lineup include:

David Tennant - The 10th and 14th Doctor in Doctor Who, Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, & Crowley in Good Omens

Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Daredevil & The Defenders, and in Spider-Man: No Way Home

John Cleese - Various characters in Monty Python films, Nearly Headless Nick in the Harry Potter film series, Archie in A Fish Called Wanda, Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers, Q in the James Bond 007 film series

Catherine Tate - Donna Noble in Doctor Who, Nellie Bertram in The Office

Vincent D’Onofrio - Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, Hawkeye, and Echo, Edgar in Men In Black; Pvt. Pyle in Full Metal Jacket; Detective Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Legendary Marvel Comics creator Chris Claremont (X-Men, Wolverine, Excalibur)

Stephen Amell - Oliver Queen/Green Arrow in Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, & Supergirl

Mighty Morphin Power Ranger Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell/Yellow Ranger)

Stars from and creators of SyFy’s Wynonna Earp including Melania Srofano (Wynonna Earp in Wynonna Earp, Captain Batel in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mrs. McMurray in Letterkenny), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday in Wynonna Earp, Mutt Schitt in Schitt’s Creek), and Emily Andras (Creator/Executive Producer of Wynonna Earp and Co-Executive Producer of Lost Girl)

Stars from the original Superman film franchise including Jeff East , Sarah Douglas , Jack O’Halloran , and Mark Pillow

A Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World Reunion featuring Danielle Fishel , Will Friedle , Rider Strong , and Trina McGee

Walter Koenig and William Shatner of the original Star Trek Franchise

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard’s Jonathan Frakes and Gates McFadden

There will also be voice stars from Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, One Piece, among others. A complete list of celebrities, voice actors, and comic book creators is available here and will be updated regularly.

In addition to celebrity guests, GalaxyCon 2023 will feature:

Table-top and video gaming tournaments

FSCW - Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling

Costume contests and Photo-ops

Late night parties and events

Full exhibition room of comics, merch, and collectible vendors

Hours for GalaxyCon Richmond are listed below.

Exhibition Hall Hours

Friday, March 24: 2pm to 8pm

Saturday, March 25: 10am to 8pm

Sunday, March 26: 10am to 6pm

Event Hours

Friday, March 24: 2pm to 2am

Saturday, March 25: 10am to 2am

Sunday, March 26: 10am to 8pm

To learn more, visit the GalaxyCon Richmond website or email richmond@galaxycon.com.