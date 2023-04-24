FIRST TEE – GREATER RICHMOND CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF BUILDING GAME CHANGERS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Tee - Greater Richmond and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Tee - Greater Richmond, visit https://firstteegreaterrichmond.org/

First Tee - Greater Richmond is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary throughout 2023. Since its founding in 1998, First Tee - Greater Richmond has grown from an impact of 36 young people in its initial class to 75,000 in 2022 through its focus on character and life skill development through the game of golf via First Tee Programs, School Program and Community Partnerships.

“There is little doubt that our chapter has grown significantly and had an indelible impact on thousands of young people during the last 25 years,” said Brent Schneider, First Tee – Greater Richmond CEO. “We are grateful for the vision of our founders, including Fred Tattersall, and for his leadership.

“Congratulations and thank you to all who have played an essential part in growing First Tee – our participants, coaches, volunteers, donors, team members and partners – who have helped create this impact over the last 25 years. We’re extremely excited about the future of our organization and how we can continue to strengthen the character of our community moving forward.”

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, First Tee - Greater Richmond will be hosting a range of events throughout the year, with a special event scheduled for May 4th at the Elson Redmond Memorial Driving Range on the northside of downtown Richmond. The event will feature live music, a silent auction, food and beverages, and a celebration of our 25 years of commitment to the Greater Richmond community. The inception of First Tee – Greater Richmond began on February 26th, 1998, as the chapter was one of the first created within the First Tee network. The chapter’s leadership role continued later that year with a meeting between First Tee – Greater Richmond founders, First Tee national staff and the World Golf Foundation at Augusta National Golf Club during the 1998 Masters Tournament. During that meeting, the World Golf Foundation pledged $3 million in seed money to assist the fulfillment of the beginning stages of First Tee’s mission. First Tee Chesterfield was opened on August 16, 2000 and was later rededicated in 2018 to the “Tattersall Youth Development Center” to recognize the Tattersall family’s contribution to both the Richmond and First Tee communities.

First Tee – Greater Richmond’s growth within the community continued in 2004 with the opening of its second facility: the Elson Redmond Memorial Driving Range. Nationally, this was the 100th First Tee facility to open. To commemorate this occasion, former President George H.W. Bush spoke on behalf of the mission of the First Tee programs.

Throughout the last 25 years, First Tee – Greater Richmond has continually expanded its reach in the Richmond community, launching its school program in 2009. Over the last 14 years, the First Tee School Program has expanded from 20 local elementary schools to 125, reaching students in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield Co., Hanover Co., Henrico Co., and Petersburg Schools.

Four years after launching the school program, the chapter initiated its Community Partnership Program; today, First Tee – Greater Richmond partners with 60 community partners, including VCU, Boys & Girls Club, Communities in Schools, and others to help deliver First Tee’s curriculum. On May 20th 2021, First Tee – Greater Richmond earned national and local acclaim when it re-opened Belmont Golf Club as its third facility. The club, which was renovated in partnership with Henrico County and Love Golf Design, restored 12 original A.W. Tillinghast greens while creating a welcoming environment for the community via a 6-hole par 3 course (Little Bell), 18-hole putting course (The Ringer), and practice facilities for the public and First Tee programs.

Belmont is the only Virginia golf course to host a men’s major golf championship – the 1949 PGA Championship, which was won by Virginian, Sam Snead. In December 2021, First Tee and Belmont earned VSGA’s “Grow the Game” award, which recognizes positive impacts and efforts made to grow the game of golf in Virginia. In 2022, First Tee - Greater Richmond co-hosted the inaugural River City Collegiate Classic, which featured a two-day golf tournament at the Country Club of Virginia and Belmont, showcasing seven HBCUs.

First Tee - Greater Richmond continues to offer a range of programs that are designed to teach young people important life skills, including goal setting, responsibility, and perseverance, while also introducing them to the game of golf. The organization serves young people from all backgrounds and aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment that encourages personal growth and development. To learn more about the 25th Anniversary Celebration, click here!