First Tee - Greater Richmond’s Courses That Build Character

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Tee - Greater Richmond and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Tee - Greater Richmond, visit https://firstteegreaterrichmond.org/

First Tee - Greater Richmond is dedicated to using the power of golf to touch as many lives and as many communities as possible. And they are proud to announce that registration is now open for its evidence-based Fall Programs. Fall Programs will take place at all three First Tee - Greater Richmond facilities: Belmont (Henrico), Elson Redmond (Richmond), and The Tattersall Youth Development Center (Chesterfield).

Fall Programs are designed for players of all ages and skill levels, with classes meeting once a week for seven weeks.

With proven results, First Tee - Greater Richmond aims to help kids become better versions of themselves while strengthening the character of our community. Teaching life lessons and leadership skills, sessions include a fun, group setting for youth ages 5 to 18 regardless of background or previous experience. Through golf and core values, participants will learn life skills such as resolving conflicts, setting goals, and planning for the future. Participants progress through different levels by demonstrating life skills and golf skills as well as passing assessments.

To learn more or register your child for Fall programs, visit the First Tee - Greater Richmond website at FirstTeeRVA.org.

In addition to its Programs, First Tee - Greater Richmond is present throughout Richmond and surrounding areas via its School Program, which works directly with City of Richmond, Henrico Co., Chesterfield Co., Hanover Co., and Petersburg Public Schools. In local public schools, kindergarteners through 5th graders are gaining exposure to golf through the First Tee School Program from their own physical education teachers, but with the use of First Tee training and curriculum. Additionally, some schools will take field trips to our green-grass facilities throughout the year.

First Tee - Greater Richmond’s programs and camps are made possible by the incredible coaches that lead participants to success. First Tee coaches are vital to the mission of First Tee - Greater Richmond as they actively foster an encouraging, exciting, trusting environment. Ensuring the comfort and success of every kid and teen is at the top of every coach’s mind as they head into an event. They encourage participants to wonder, ask as they learn, and really think about what goes into being a golfer. Exposing participants to the techniques that create a good golfer is something the coaches excel at. They know exactly how to break down the mechanics of a good swing to make it digestible for any age.

In addition to operating First Tee Programs, all three of First Tee - Greater Richmond’s facilities are open to the public and include courses, driving ranges, and practice greens. In 2022, over 53,000 combined rounds were played at Belmont and The Tattersall Youth Development Center, while over 25,000 baskets were purchased at the Elson Redmond Memorial Driving Range.

First Tee - Greater Richmond is proud to operate courses that build character, which is why every purchase made at one of the facilities is bigger than the swipe of a card. All revenue made goes directly towards the organization’s youth programs.