First Tee – Greater Richmond Empowers Kids From Their Very First Swing

First Tee – Greater Richmond is building game changers by empowering kids and teens to be the best version of themselves.

By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with character-building, the organization creates learning experiences that help kids uncover their inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that they can carry to everything they do.

Trained coaches not only provide an introduction to junior golf and an opportunity to enhance golf skills, but they also create a safe, supportive, and empowering environment to help your child prepare for life ahead, including friendships, school, college and even their careers.

Through the programs, kids from ages 4-18 will learn skills that stay with them for life:

Understanding and managing emotions

Resolving conflicts

Setting up step-by-step goals

Planning for the future

Appreciating diversity

Golf fundamentals and advanced techniques

At each age group, participants engage with the organization’s 5 Key Commitments: Pursuing Goals, Growing through Challenge, Collaborating with Others, Building Positive Self-Identity, and Using Good Judgement, while focusing on mastering golf fundamentals and building upon a golf skill foundation as they advance within the program.

Fall programs at First Tee - Greater Richmond are now open for registration, with programs running at all three facilities - Belmont (Henrico), Elson Redmond (Richmond), and The Tattersall Youth Development Center (Chesterfield). Programs are available to kids ages 4-18, with the organization introducing a new age-based curriculum this fall.

For more information, and to sign up for a life-skills experience program, visit FirstTeeRVA.org.