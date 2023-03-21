Spring has Sprung and The DRIPBaR Richmond is Here for YOU!

As the days become longer, and RVA families opt outside, we all want to seize the season and feel our very best! Looking to improve your health and wellness on a cellular level, while readying your system for a spring and summer filled with everything from Friday Cheers to the Monument Avenue 10k, to outdoor festivals, and more? The DRIPBaR Richmond will do the trick. There, you’ll experience cutting-edge IV Therapy and Preventative Health Benefits like:

· Stronger immune systems

· Headache relief

· Stress relief

· Weight loss

· Increased energy

· And much more!

In January, The DRIPBaR held their Grand Opening where the owner, Anthony Quintana and his business partner and wife, Sophia, cut the ribbon and welcomed the community to celebrate, mingle, and learn about the benefits of IV therapy.

This local husband & wife team is on a mission to change lives and keep health and wellness at the forefront of all they do. Anthony says, “Together, we hope to connect and improve the health and wellness spaces in our city and promote healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.”

Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness.

Here are just a FEW of the DRIPBaR’s IV Infusion Offerings:

“Hydration and vitamins are foundational to our health. This was the main driver in our decision to bring The DRIPBaR to Richmond,” says Quintana. “IV therapy is a safe and effective way to tackle both of those necessities while serving a large variety of communities. From athletes to cancer patients to moms-to-be, The DRIPBaR has a service that can positively impact people from all corners of our city.”

And the city is embracing The DRIPBaR with open arms; the testimonials speak for themselves:

“Literally the best thing to hit RVA in a long time! I went in feeling like I got hit by bus and left a completely different person! Thank you DripBar! I’ll definitely be back soon!” – Marissa S.

“Everyone was very friendly, and the Allstar Drip got me feeling good 🤩🤩. I got this drip AFTER my workout and instead of feeling drained and dead, I feel very sharp and clear minded…will be back.” – Ryan C.

“I was thrilled to find the DripBar! I was in need of an immune boost and the IV I received did the trick. I also sat in the infrared sauna with salt treatment and it completely opened up my sinuses. Anthony and staff were super friendly, and it’s a cool and relaxing environment. I highly recommend!” – Angie M.

“I loved my experience at DripBar! The whole process was seamless, the space is really clean and inviting, and the staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. I loved being able to relax while getting the drip and I left feeling hydrated and strong! Definitely recommend trying it, there are so many options for drips but I don’t think you can go wrong!” – Sydney P.

Conveniently located at Reynolds Crossing on Forest Avenue, The DRIPBaR is open seven days a week and is currently offering 25 percent off on first-time appointments to introduce IV therapy and more (see table) to the Richmond area.

Learn more at www.thedripbar.com/richmond-reynolds-crossing.