Making a Home with the Help of CA Human Services

CA Human Services Adolescent and Adult Programs envisions a future where all individuals have the opportunity to pursue their ideal living situation.

Our programs are aimed at bolstering adults as they embrace growth and change in the transition into adulthood.

CA supports individuals with autism and similar disabilities throughout the journey to independent living, from preparing clients to launch from their family home… to supporting clients who are already living in an apartment or home of their own.

Life-skills education curriculum, individualized 1:1 coaching sessions, therapeutic and educational groups, and social events are highlighted program offerings for our adolescent and adult clients and their families.

To help you learn more, we want to help you better understand autism spectrum disorders.

What is Autism? Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability that appears in the first few years of a child’s life. While people with ASD don’t look different, they often communicate, interact, behave and learn in ways that are very different from most people.

Signs/Indicators of ASD include:

Not responding to his or her name by 12 months of age

Avoiding eye contact and/or preferring to be alone

Decreased use of gestures ( e.g., pointing and waving ) to communicate

Engaging in certain repetitive body movements ( e.g., spinning or flapping hands )

Not engaging in pretend play ( e.g., feeding a doll or petting a stuffed animal ) by 18 months of age

Decreased babbling or use of language

How Can You Help or Learn More?

Take a Training Class : Throughout the year we offer a variety of open enrollment learning experiences. Most of these sessions allow you to earn continuing education units (CEUs). We can also train your entire team on evidence-based support strategies for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and Positive Behavior Support. We offer standard courses and can also create custom learning experiences. If we don’t have the training expertise you need, we’ll connect you to someone who does.



