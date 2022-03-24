First Responder Leaders Participate in Autism Training

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Autism Society of Central Virginia and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Autism Society of Central Virginia, visit http://www.ascv.org

Last month, the Metro Richmond Public Safety Leadership Academy brought together 57 EMS, fire, and law enforcement professionals from 21 jurisdictions across Central Virginia to break down silos and collaborate to improve public safety.

Since 2014, the Academy has graduated hundreds of public servant-leaders, including now-retired Richmond Police Captain Michael Snawder.

However, it was in his capacity as a parent advocating for his child’s needs that Captain Snawder made a special request. He asked that the Academy include autism awareness training because he was concerned about his son and others with autism having negative interactions with public safety officers due to a potential lack of education and resources.

The Academy called the Autism Society of Central Virginia (ASCV) to aid with this request. ASCV, founded over 40 years ago by a group of parents who came together for support and to share information about how to nurture the health and well-being of their children with autism, creates connections for autistic individuals and their families, empowering everyone in the autism community with the resources to live fully. Since then, ASCV has grown to become one of our region’s premier sources of education, advocacy, services, and support for individuals of all ages with autism, their families, and professionals.

The CDC reports that 1 in 44 children in the US is diagnosed with autism each year, an incidence rate that is on the rise as screening criteria improves and pediatricians strive to connect parents and children to resources and support at an early age. Autism is a lifelong developmental disability that affects people’s ability to communicate, interpret language, and interact with others. For parents like Dilshad Ali, ASCV has provided a supportive community for her entire family since her now 22-year-old autistic son was young.

Dilshad was among the parents who shared her family’s experience during a two-hour session held at the Academy’s training center on March 17. Dilshad explained that ASCV’s educational outreach to first responders promotes inclusivity. “My son is now a young man, and he will interact with all parts of society. Others may not understand our loved ones with autism as we do. In an emergency, these misunderstandings could make him less safe.”

Another parent and member of the ASCV Board of Directors, Cheryl Curbeam, shared, “My personal goal in participating in this training is to provide helpful tips for when individuals on the spectrum do not appear to need accommodations when out in the community alone.” Her son, who is now driving, has an autism identifier on his DMV license and has gone through a traffic stop training so he knows exactly what to do if pulled over.

In addition to hearing first-hand from parents, ASCV team members Ann Flippin and Sarah Doyle provided Academy trainees with evidence-based tools and strategies to properly handle emergency and crisis situations involving autistic individuals. The information was met with enthusiasm from first responders, who eagerly contributed ideas for additional training and partnership with ASCV.

Academy lead training officer, Lt. Michael Phibbs, emphasized the need for first responders to take the time to safely assess a situation, including being aware of indications a person they interact with may have autism. He believes officers benefit from training such as ASCV provides, saying, “First responders are interested in learning how to help. We always want to improve outcomes.” ASCV shared these key takeaways for first responders during crisis situations involving persons with autism:

● Maintain a slow and calm demeanor

● Use clear, concise language and incorporate visual supports when possible

● Limit the use of physical touch as much as possible

● Reduce sources of sensory stimuli, like flashing police lights and sirens, if possible

● Communicate with parents and caregivers, as well, if present

Families can foster a positive relationship with their local police and fire departments so their child with autism recognizes and trusts first responders to help in an emergency. For young people with autism, experiences as simple as exploring the inside of a fire truck or practicing a traffic stop can make a world of difference in building relationships with public safety officers and ensuring safe future interactions.

The Academy also recommends that families consider:

● Creating a RapidSOS Emergency Health Profile to provide important health information so first responders across the nation can ensure your loved one’s safety and best interest. [Link: https://www.emergencyprofile.org/]

● Having your loved one carry an identification card that lists their needs, stressors (for example, noise or light), and special interests - anything to help the first responder communicate with them more clearly. Be sure to include emergency contact information for a parent or other family member.

● In the event of a crisis involving a loved one with autism, provide first responders with as much information as early as possible, including physical descriptors if missing, tips for keeping the person calm, and any other helpful information.

ASCV leadership and parents who participated in the training offer their heartfelt thanks to Academy members for their service to autistic individuals and their families. In April, ASCV will continue to provide community outreach and education as part of Autism Acceptance Month. To learn more about autism and inclusion training, or any of ASCV’s array of programs, please visit www.ascv.org or call (804) 257-0192.