Visionary Professional and Healthcare Association Expert Johnnie White Named New CEO of AACE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) today announced the appointment of Johnnie White, MBA, CAE, CMP as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2024. Mr. White brings over 30 years of results-focused association leadership experience to his new role, including successful tenures at national healthcare societies and experience working with and advocating for endocrinologists and other endocrine care team professionals.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. White join AACE as our Chief Executive Officer," said Susan L. Samson, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPC, FACE, President-Elect of AACE and Chair of the CEO Search Committee. "Mr. White brings deep leadership experience in professional associations and societies, as well as within the endocrinology specialty itself. He is absolutely the right person to continue to expand AACE's presence worldwide and execute on our mission."

An Adjunct Faculty Member at Georgetown University and Northern Virginia Community College, Mr. White most recently served as CEO of the American Society of Appraisers, a multi-disciplinary international organization of professional appraisers. In that role he cultivated a global membership of 5,000 across 77 chapters, implementing innovative initiatives to drive membership, create a new appraisal certificate program, streamline governance, increase revenue, update technology infrastructure and refresh the society's brand.

"I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional professionals at AACE and look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors, committee members, staff and volunteers to further advance AACE's global, inclusive community of highly qualified endocrine care team members," said Mr. White. "I am confident that my leadership skills, industry knowledge, business development expertise and commitment to strategic innovation will complement and enhance the great work being done by AACE."

Mr. White has accumulated significant experience stewarding leading non-profit healthcare associations. He served as Senior Director of the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, as well as Executive Director of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. As Director at the Endocrine Society, Mr. White worked closely with U.S. and international endocrinologists to develop and drive all educational activities and events, ensure CME re-accreditation and raise the visibility of endocrinologists and endocrine disorders to all healthcare professionals.

"As CEO, Mr. White will lead AACE on a continued pathway in alignment with the strategic plan and direction of the organization," said S. Sethu K. Reddy, MD, MBA, FRCPC, FACP, MACE, President of AACE. "As he moves AACE forward, he will collaborate, implement strategic initiatives and communicate effectively to achieve our organization's mission and goals."

Over the coming months, Mr. White will work with the AACE Board of Directors; outgoing interim CEO Suzanne Berry, MBA, CAE; and the AACE staff to ensure an effective and seamless transition.

Mr. White received an M.B.A. from University of Maryland University College and a B.S. in Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland. A sought-after speaker and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) champion, he serves on the Board of the American Society of Association Executives, is the past Chairman of the Board of the Professional Convention Management Association and has received numerous awards and recognitions for his association work.

The search for AACE's new CEO was conducted in partnership with Chicago-based Tuft & Associates, Inc. and Washington, D.C.-based Association Strategies, Inc.

Established in 1991, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) is a global, inclusive community of thousands of endocrine-focused clinical members, affiliates and partners who impact tens of millions of people living with endocrine disorders each year. As the vital hub of knowledge in clinical endocrinology, we use the latest clinical advances to define the best paths of patient care and disease prevention, educate multidisciplinary endocrine care teams and patients, and facilitate collaboration. Together, we are elevating the practice of clinical endocrinology to improve global health. Visit our website at www.aace.com .

